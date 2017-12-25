SAR15 billion Saudi textile industry should capitalise on AI and latest innovations

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The SAR15 billion, Saudi textile industry is on the threshold of several major advantages due to the current reforms in the country and rising population. The Saudi textile imports are increasing at 13-15% annually as per reports and this in another indicator of the robust growth and demand that the industry is witnessing. Textile printing therefore, becomes an extremely competitive tool for the industry when compared with global markets.

SGI Dubai 2018 will be showcasing a spectrum of solutions from across the globe to support the Saudi textile printing industry

International Expo Consults (IEC) part of Falak Holding, stated that the LED and Textile Printing industry is slated to grow exponentially in 2017 across the UAE and the Middle East region and is set to propel the retail sector. SGI Dubai is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year in the region that caters to the needs of exhibitors and visitors in the textile printing industries apart from Signage, Outdoor Media, Screen and Digital printing industries. The ‘SGI Dubai 2018’ show will be held from January 14 th to 16 th at the Halls 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Due to the exponential growth plans, Saudi Arabia is leading the way in the GCC region with regard to demand for textiles and fabrics across various sectors.

“The Saudi consumers are evolving and so is the country’s retail market. They are looking at modern retail environments, state-of-the-art designs and high-quality fabrics in their home country. Textile industry is further triggered by its growing population and their purchasing power. This makes Saudi Arabia one of the most promising and sought-after growth markets. While the pursuit of artificial intelligence has endured for the past several decades, it is only recently that dramatic technological enhancements have truly triggered the march of the machines. This will have a definite impact on textile printing industry as well,” stated Mr. Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman, International Expo Consults.

Keeping the Saudi textile industry in mind, SGI Dubai 2018 will have exclusive textile focused brands that will showcase their equipment to cater to the needs of Saudi textile industry stakeholders.

As per the Global Industry Analysts report, printed textiles market is projected to touch 29.8 billion square meters by 2020, due to the technology enhancements aimed at improving print speeds, design and efficiency.

“This region was earlier known as the trading hub but is transforming itself as the manufacturing hub and will soon entail manufacturing and exporting of textiles. The textile printing industry is all set to flourish in Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle East region in the next few years,” added Mr. Falaknaz.

‘SGI Textile 2018’, an integral part of the SGI Dubai show will display and introduce innovative textile printing technology products. The world’s leading textile printing entrepreneurs will converge at the 21st edition of the show to provide the stakeholders with the right insights to lead the industry. Some of the key highlights of ‘SGI Textile 2018’ will include; heat transfer printing; digital textile printing; other fabric printing; custom flags for tradeshows and conventions; POS displays; table covers with logos and banners and; wall graphics among others.

Sign and Graphic Imaging (SGI Dubai) is a key platform where visitors can reach out to exhibitors who comprise of architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The show is a globally recognised business forum which entails seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers.

SGI Dubai 2018 is roping in exhibitors and trade visitors across the globe including, USA, UK, Germany, China, Japan and close to 70 plus countries.

Billion-dollar contracts were signed at the three-day show last year. The exhibition also hosted seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. The show welcomed over 400 global exhibitors from across 36 countries spread over 22,000 m2 and registered over 40 new exhibitors.

