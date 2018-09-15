"SAE" and UNICEF Collaborate on Youth Training Program

Amman, Jordan - The SAE Creative Media Section at LTUC, in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), recently held a one-month training program in the north, middle and southern sectors of the Kingdom of Jordan. This initiative stems from SAE’s commitment to honing the skills of the young, especially those between the ages of 14 and 18. This collaboration also aims at empowering young men and women by providing them with the necessary skills to serve the local community and bring about positive change in Jordan, by finding creative solutions to various challenges.

The training sessions assessed the skills of the trainees in various areas and gradually uncovered their hidden talents. These training sessions were designed to highlight the students’ personal abilities and future aspirations, which also include the desire to seek more knowledge and skills-building trainings. Intended to prepare the participants to become vital members of their local community, this training program also aims at paving the way for these youth to receive a university degree in the desired specialization and consequently, securing a career that meets their qualifications and ambitions.