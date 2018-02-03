SADAFCO takes part in the Kingdom's first football match attended by families

Jeddah: As part of its longstanding commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government’s Vision 2030, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) took part in the historic day in which families attended a live football match at the stadium. The match, between Al Ahli FC and Al Batin FC, occurred earlier last month at the stadium in King Abdullah Sport City (Al Jawhara) with more than 4,000 families attending the celebrated event. Female representatives from SADAFCO arrived early to help organize the queues, usher attendees to their seats and distribute flags as a welcome attraction amongst all spectators.

Khaled Salim, Business Development Manager of Frozen Business at SADAFCO, said: “We are very proud to participate in such a significant event that was witnessed by the whole world and drew the attention of the entire Kingdom. At SADAFCO, we believe in empowering women, the prominent role they play in diversifying the economy and in providing new employment and innovative platforms for the Kingdom’s large youth population.” Through a sponsorship deal, SADAFCO is in alliance with Al Ahli FC till the end of the current season (2017-2018). The company will be holding several activities during the upcoming matches that will be attended by families.

Advertisement