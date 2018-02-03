SADAFCO takes part in the Kingdom's first football match attended by families
Jeddah: As part of its longstanding commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government’s Vision 2030, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) took part in the historic day in which families attended a live football match at the stadium.
The match, between Al Ahli FC and Al Batin FC, occurred earlier last month at the stadium in King Abdullah Sport City (Al Jawhara) with more than 4,000 families attending the celebrated event. Female representatives from SADAFCO arrived early to help organize the queues, usher attendees to their seats and distribute flags as a welcome attraction amongst all spectators.
Through a sponsorship deal, SADAFCO is in alliance with Al Ahli FC till the end of the current season (2017-2018). The company will be holding several activities during the upcoming matches that will be attended by families.
About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):
SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.
Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.
SADAFCO currently operates three ISO22000:2005-certified factories in Saudi Arabia, two in Jeddah and one in Dammam. All three factories also have ISO14001 and OHSAS18001 accreditation.
For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com© Press Release 2018