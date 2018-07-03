Ruler of Ajman issues Amiri decree to reduce tourism fee to 7%

HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, issued Amiri Decree No. 8 of 2018 which reduces the tourism fee to be collected at hotel facilities and tourist establishments in the Emriate of Ajman from 10 percent to seven percent, effective 1 July through 31 December 2018. The decree aims to accelerate the Vision of Ajman 2021 plan, which seeks to attract investments to the emirate’s tourism and hotel sectors.

The Amiri Decree states, “this fee reduction, will be published in the official gazette and shall enter into force as of the date of signing and shall be circulated to all stakeholders concerned with its implementation to act accordingly in respective ares.”

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council issued a decision, in June, to adopt the tourism fee reduction proposal, submitted by Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD).

Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “This Amiri Decree reinforces our vision to promote the growth of the emirate’s hotel sector through the reduction of fees imposed on the industry. As a result, both hotel facilities and tourism establishments should anticipate an increase in business given its more competitive pricing. This decree supports the promotion of hospitality, trade and service sectors, providing greater opportunities for the emirate’s growth and expansion.”

The decree outlines the tourism fees to be collected at hotel facilities and tourism establishments under Articles 1 and 2 of Amiri Decree No. 20 of 2017 on the regulation of hotel and tourism activities in Ajman. The current 10% fee will be reduced to 7% for each invoice issued by hotel facilites and tourism establishments.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), added: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi for this decree which accelerates the objectives of Ajman 2021 Vision to attract more than 700,000 hotel and hotel apartment guests. Ajman’s tourism sector is a key component to our overall economic diversification plans and with this new fee reduction, we are confident that Ajman’s tourism attractions and hospitality offerings will continue to set us apart as a destination of choice for many tourists from the Arab World and an important tourist destination on the world map.”

The announcement comes as Ajman invests heavily to boost tourism, infrastructure and retail sectors. New leisure destinations, retail expansions, and a wide selection of indoor and outdoor activities are helping to put the emirate on the map and attract an increasing number of visitors.

Al Geziry expressed confidence that the new decree will continue to attract regional and international tourists, especially during summer months, as many are drawn to the emirate’s beautiful beaches, natural landscapes, and historical monuments, as well as the dverse entertainment, sports, artistic and heritage events that are organized by Ajman throughout the year.

Ajman stands out as a unique destination for tourism investment, with a vast array of investment opportunities in key tourism sectors such as medical tourism, sport tourism, business tourism and leisure tourism. The emirate has current and future plans to develop more leisure and tourism projects and will provide facilities to investors who are willing to establish their tourism projects in the emirate.

