Royal Jordanian to start flying to Copenhagen in early June

The three weekly flights will give RJ a strong presence in the Scandinavian market. This addition is in line with RJ ’s turnaround plan that includes, among others, continuous assessment of the route network, in order to enhance traffic to Jordan and improve connectivity via the base, Amman.

Copenhagen Airport is the largest in the Nordic countries and the busiest airport for international travel; it serves many cities in the Scandinavian peninsula and in neighboring countries.

The new route, launched following a feasibility study, will attract more tourists to Jordan, facilitate travel for businessmen, and enhance trade between Jordan and the Scandinavian market.

Advertisement

Royal Jordanian will operate the three weekly flights with Airbus 320 family planes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The plane departs from Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, at 10:45, and arrives at Copenhagen International Airport at 14:30. Return flights depart from Copenhagen Airport at 15:25 and arrive at QAIA at 21:00

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “RJ will continue to review its network and look for new markets to better enhance traffic and connect Jordan to the world, in line with our vision and strategy to become the airline of choice in the Middle East and the Levant.

“Copenhagen is the 45th destination on RJ’s network and its first station in the Scandinavian region; it gives travelers the chance to visit other cities in Northern Europe, and also offers those traveling from the Nordic countries the chance to visit Jordan with its great tourist and historical sites, and benefit from RJ’s global network, which connects them to the Middle East, the Gulf and the Far East via Amman.”

Pichler said that RJ used to operate charter flights to Copenhagen through its previous subsidiary company, Royal Wings, to carry tourists to Jordan, Aqaba in particular. The charter flights showed the importance of the launch of a regular, nonstop RJ service to Copenhagen.

Passengers who wish to book are invited to visit RJ’s global sales offices, their preferred travel agent, call the Call Center at +962 5100000, visit www.rj.com or RJ’s mobile app.

RJ used to fly to Copenhagen between 1971 and 1990.



-Ends-

© Press Release 2018