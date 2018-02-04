Royal Jordanian to provide ground-handling services to JPJets
Amman: - Royal Jordanian and the Jordanian Private Jets Services (JPJets) signed an agreement on Feb. 1 whereby RJ will be the handling agent for all JPJets’ charter flights operating at the Jordanian airports.
RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler and JPJets CEO Nader Manna signed the agreement at a ceremony held at RJ’s head office in Amman. Present were Head of Airport Services and Cargo Operations Fawzi Mulki and JPJets General Manager Karam Eliwa.
Pichler expressed satisfaction with cooperation with this leading provider of VIP services for executive flights: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies, delivering the finest VIP services to the private aviation sector for the ultimate customer satisfaction.”
Manna said: “We were looking forward to achieving this collaboration, and we came with new ideas to enhance our two companies by upgrading the service we provide each sector. RJ will ensure, as always, excellent handling performance for passengers and cargo by adopting a new methodology and concept in handling services, while JPJets will ensure that the VIP and executive flight service level is at the top as usual.”
JPJets was established in Jordan in 2001 to provide first-rate ground handling services for some of the world's leading airlines and service providers. It provides upscale ground handling services to the international community of operators and executives who rely on corporate or private jets and five-star personalized service for passengers and crew.
