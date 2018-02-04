Royal Jordanian to provide ground-handling services to JPJets

Amman: - Royal Jordanian and the Jordanian Private Jets Services (JPJets) signed an agreement on Feb. 1 whereby RJ will be the handling agent for all JPJets’ charter flights operating at the Jordanian airports. RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler and JPJets CEO Nader Manna signed the agreement at a ceremony held at RJ’s head office in Amman. Present were Head of Airport Services and Cargo Operations Fawzi Mulki and JPJets General Manager Karam Eliwa.

According to the agreement, Royal Jordanian will provide ground-handling services to all JPJets' charter passenger and cargo flights at Queen Alia International Airport/Amman and King Hussein International Airport/Aqaba. This will include baggage services, cabin appearance, cargo handling, warehouse services, and meet and assist, among others. Pichler expressed satisfaction with cooperation with this leading provider of VIP services for executive flights: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies, delivering the finest VIP services to the private aviation sector for the ultimate customer satisfaction.”

