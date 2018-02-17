Road Access Change to Hamad General Hospital's Emergency Department

Patients, visitors, and staff needing to access Hamad General Hospital Outpatient Departments should use Entrance 3, or any of the alternative drop-off locations on the eastern side of the campus. No stopping or parking on the access roads will be permitted to ensure traffic remains free-flowing.

Doha: Starting today, Sunday, 18 February, access to Hamad General Hospital’s (HGH) Emergency Department (Entrance 4; Al Rayyan Road, opposite Lulu Hypermarket) will be restricted to emergency patient drop-offs and ambulances. This road access change is due to essential construction work taking place on the new Trauma and Emergency facility, located in front of the existing Emergency Department.

Hamad General Hospital’s Emergency Department is one of the busiest in the world, receiving over half a million patient visits each year. The new Trauma and Emergency facility, which is scheduled to open next year, will significantly expand trauma and emergency services in Qatar, more than quadrupling the existing department's space and providing greater capacity to care for Qatar’s most critically ill patients.

Access to the Hamad General Hospital multi-storey parking facility will be available from Gate 3. The ground level vehicle exit on the western side of the Hamad General Hospital multi-storey parking facility will be closed.

Arranged over four floors, the new Trauma and Emergency facility is a substantial investment in the provision of leading edge, best practice emergency and trauma care and reinforces Hamad Medical Corporation ’s ( HMC ) commitment to providing the people of Qatar with high quality, world-class facilities and healthcare.

These road access changes will be in place for several months. Members of the public are asked to support this important work by keeping the emergency access area clear.

