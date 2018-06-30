Riyadh-Based GIB Capital wins "Best bond house in the Middle East"
GIB Capital, the Riyadh-based regional investment banking and asset management arm of Gulf International Bank (GIB), is proud to announce that it was recognised as “The Best bond house in the Middle East” at the EMEA Finance’s Middle East Banking Awards 2017. The awards were announced at EMEA Finance Achievement Awards Charity Dinner held in June 2018 in London.
GIB Capital also won:
- Best sovereign bond in the Middle East: Bahrain's US$3bn multi-tranche Sukuk and conventional issuance
- Best sub-sovereign bond: Nogaholding's debut 10 year US$1bn issuance
- Best corporate Sukuk: Saudi Aramco's debut SAR11.25bn floating rate Sukuk
- Best sovereign Sukuk: Oman's debut US$2bn Sukuk
- Best Privatisation Deal by Saudi Arabia’s GACA
-
The EMEA Finance’s Middle East Banking Awards announced GIB Capital as one of their winning deals and dealmakers of 2017 in their 10th Anniversary edition of its annual Achievement Awards publication. This Award is nominated by parties including banks and their clients, and chosen by the EMEA Finance editorial team.
In addition, GIB Capital was Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner for the successful pricing of a US$ 3.0 billion multi-tranche bond issuance for the Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the Ministry of Finance (Bahrain). This was Bahrain’s largest ever syndicated debt capital markets transaction, drawing in excess of US$ 15.0 billion of demand.
-Ends-
About GIB:
GIB was established in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1975, and commenced operations in 1976. In 2017, GIB became the first foreign domiciled bank to be granted approval from the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers to establish a local commercial bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Consequently, GIB's branch offices in the Kingdom will become part of the Saudi Arabian subsidiary, with the country headquarters located in Al Dhahran.
GIB is owned by the governments of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the primary shareholder.
GIB aims to be the preferred financial services partner, delivering bespoke banking solutions to a wide customer base in the region and beyond. This includes corporate banking, the world’s first Shariah compliant digital retail banking service, meem by GIB and investment banking through its fully owned subsidiary GIB Capital.
GIB Capital is the investment banking and regional asset management arm of GIB, offering innovative solutions in the fields of asset management, bond and Sukuk issuance, loan syndications, financial restructuring, private placements, private sale, IPOs, underwriting equity and debt, as well as mergers and acquisitions.
In addition to its main subsidiaries, London-based GIB (UK) Ltd., and Riyadh-based GIB Capital, GIB has branches in London, New York, Abu Dhabi, Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah with a representative office in Dubai.
Media inquiries can be directed to:
FinMark Communications
Zahraa Taher
Tel: +973 39630997
Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.