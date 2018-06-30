Riyadh-Based GIB Capital wins "Best bond house in the Middle East"

GIB Capital, the Riyadh-based regional investment banking and asset management arm of Gulf International Bank (GIB), is proud to announce that it was recognised as “The Best bond house in the Middle East” at the EMEA Finance’s Middle East Banking Awards 2017. The awards were announced at EMEA Finance Achievement Awards Charity Dinner held in June 2018 in London.

The EMEA Finance’s Middle East Banking Awards announced GIB Capital as one of their winning deals and dealmakers of 2017 in their 10th Anniversary edition of its annual Achievement Awards publication. This Award is nominated by parties including banks and their clients, and chosen by the EMEA Finance editorial team.

Roderick Gordon, Head of Debt Capital Market, was also awarded ‘the Dealmaker of the Year award’ at the ceremony.

Advertisement

GIB Capital achieved a number of milestones in 2017. Acting as Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner, GIB Capital successfully priced a US$ 12.5 billion multi-tranche bond issuance for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance. The transaction is the third largest sovereign issuance ever completed and the largest sovereign issuance in 2017, as well as the largest emerging market bond transaction in 2017.

In addition, GIB Capital was Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner for the successful pricing of a US$ 3.0 billion multi-tranche bond issuance for the Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the Ministry of Finance (Bahrain). This was Bahrain’s largest ever syndicated debt capital markets transaction, drawing in excess of US$ 15.0 billion of demand.

-Ends-

About GIB:

GIB was established in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1975, and commenced operations in 1976. In 2017, GIB became the first foreign domiciled bank to be granted approval from the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers to establish a local commercial bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Consequently, GIB's branch offices in the Kingdom will become part of the Saudi Arabian subsidiary, with the country headquarters located in Al Dhahran.

GIB is owned by the governments of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the primary shareholder.

GIB aims to be the preferred financial services partner, delivering bespoke banking solutions to a wide customer base in the region and beyond. This includes corporate banking, the world’s first Shariah compliant digital retail banking service, meem by GIB and investment banking through its fully owned subsidiary GIB Capital.

GIB Capital is the investment banking and regional asset management arm of GIB, offering innovative solutions in the fields of asset management, bond and Sukuk issuance, loan syndications, financial restructuring, private placements, private sale, IPOs, underwriting equity and debt, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to its main subsidiaries, London-based GIB (UK) Ltd., and Riyadh-based GIB Capital, GIB has branches in London, New York, Abu Dhabi, Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah with a representative office in Dubai.

Media inquiries can be directed to:

FinMark Communications

Zahraa Taher

Tel: +973 39630997

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com

© Press Release 2018