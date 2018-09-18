Rights trading period for ADIB's rights issue starts on September 18

During the trading period, registered Shareholders who do not wish to exercise all their rights and subscribe for the New Shares, may therefore sell their Rights to other investors. The price of a Right upon commencement of trading will be determined by market supply and demand. Investors who wish to secure more shares upon subscription may purchase rights during the prior to October 2, 2018. The subscription period for the new shares will start on September 25 and end on October 9, 2018.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Shareholders of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, will have the option of trading the rights that are allocated to them as part for the bank’s AED 1 billion rights issue through the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) between September 18 and October 2, 2018 under the symbol ‘ADIBRI18’.

Each right grants its holder the eligibility to subscribe to one new share at an issue price of AED 2.16 per share, reflecting the nominal value of AED 1 per share, and a share premium of AED 1.16 per share. This represents a 45 percent discount to the market share price as of July 25, 2018.

The rights issue will increase ADIB’s Issued and Subscribed to Share Capital from AED 3,168,000,000 to AED 3,632,000,000.

ADIB will act as the sole receiving bank and oversee the subscription process. Shareholders wishing to exercise their rights can obtain details on the subscription process by visiting www.adib.ae/rightsissue.

Shareholders who are ADIB customers have the option to subscribe via the bank’s mobile banking app, via online banking or by visiting one of the ADIB branches, designated to receive subscriptions across the country. Shareholders wishing to exercise their right of buying new shares, who are not ADIB customers, can subscribe by visiting any of the designated ADIB branches, or by visiting a branch of a licensed bank operating in the UAE at which they hold an account and request to subscribe through the UAE FTS.

On September 15, and under the bank’s capital raise plans, ADIB announced that it had successfully raised US$750 million of additional Tier 1 through a perpetual sukuk that complies with the Basel III regulatory framework issued by the Central Bank of the UAE. The issue, priced at a profit rate of 7.125 percent, was three times oversubscribed, accumulating USD 2.1 billion in orders.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 122 billion in assets. Its 1 million-plus customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 82 branches and more than 710 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 37 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals.

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq.

Named the world's Best Islamic Bank by FT's The Banker Magazine, and Best Islamic Digital Bank in the Middle East by Global Finance, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

