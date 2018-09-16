Relam Investment Launches HETACHAIN ICO Based on 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire): Relam Investment has officially launched its 3rd Generation Blockchain technology ecosystem - HETACHAIN - and its ICO. The global launch started in Dubai, and will proceed to London and Turkey throughout 2018.
HETACHAIN is a super-fast DPoS + BFT hybrid blockchain network focused on addressing the age-long scalability dilemma and pushing forth a truly democratically governed platform built for industry scale transactions while also uniquely designed for private users. With its array of features integrating a blend of public and individual adoption-focused design through a multi-chain system, users can use HETACHAIN for both public and private blockchain preference.
The HETACHAIN ecosystem consists of smart contracts, Hetacoin, hot and cold Heta Wallets, Heta App Store, Blockchain feature-enablers and comprehensive solutions that enhance its applicability in smart banking, healthcare, e-commerce, trade, telecommunications, data management, investment, cash exchange, and remittance.
Network congestion, slow transactions, high network fees, and high-energy consumption have become synonymous with 1st and 2nd Generation Blockchain technology. HETACHAIN’s 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology addresses these by solving the problems of scalability, increased transactions per second and energy efficiency, and bringing Blockchain technology closer to mass adoption.
“We are driving the whole world into a new ecosystem. HETACHAIN will be your enabler, your society, your business and your social life. HETACHAIN is designed to be a diversified ecosystem crossing various sectors such as; finance, healthcare, retail, trade, transport and will always upgrade with the changes happening in our societies. The ecosystem is empowered with a 3.0 Blockchain technology, and through it we will provide our Smart Contracts, HetaCoin, Heta Wallet and other technologies.” Mr. Sultan Ali Lootah, Chairman and CEO of HETACHAIN said.
Hetacoin is aimed at becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, powered by the demand generated from the HETACHAIN Crypto-crowdsale ecosystem where users can launch their own ICO projects.
Tech experts believe that HETACHAIN will be a revolutionary influencer that will penetrate all sectors of our economy.
About HETACHAIN
Hetachain is a 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology invested by Relam Investment LLC, an international investment company headquartered in Dubai. The Hetachain ecosystem consists of Hetacoin, Heta Wallets, smart contracts, Heta App Store and Blockchain feature-enablers that enhance its applicability and make it the most revolutionary technology in its class.
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts:
Lillian Kithia,
+971554141526
Email: Lillian@sparkpublicity.com
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.