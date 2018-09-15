Relam Investment Launches HETACHAIN ICO Based on 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology

HETACHAIN is a super-fast DPoS + BFT hybrid blockchain network focused on addressing the age-long scalability dilemma and pushing forth a truly democratically governed platform built for industry scale transactions while also uniquely designed for private users. With its array of features integrating a blend of public and individual adoption-focused design through a multi-chain system, users can use HETACHAIN for both public and private blockchain preference.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — ( AETOSWire) : Relam Investment has officially launched its 3 rd Generation Blockchain technology ecosystem - HETACHAIN - and its ICO. The global launch started in Dubai, and will proceed to London and Turkey throughout 2018.

The HETACHAIN ecosystem consists of smart contracts, Hetacoin, hot and cold Heta Wallets, Heta App Store, Blockchain feature-enablers and comprehensive solutions that enhance its applicability in smart banking, healthcare, e-commerce, trade, telecommunications, data management, investment, cash exchange, and remittance.

Network congestion, slow transactions, high network fees, and high-energy consumption have become synonymous with 1st and 2nd Generation Blockchain technology. HETACHAIN’s 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology addresses these by solving the problems of scalability, increased transactions per second and energy efficiency, and bringing Blockchain technology closer to mass adoption.

“We are driving the whole world into a new ecosystem. HETACHAIN will be your enabler, your society, your business and your social life. HETACHAIN is designed to be a diversified ecosystem crossing various sectors such as; finance, healthcare, retail, trade, transport and will always upgrade with the changes happening in our societies. The ecosystem is empowered with a 3.0 Blockchain technology, and through it we will provide our Smart Contracts, HetaCoin, Heta Wallet and other technologies.” Mr. Sultan Ali Lootah, Chairman and CEO of HETACHAIN said.

Hetacoin is aimed at becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, powered by the demand generated from the HETACHAIN Crypto-crowdsale ecosystem where users can launch their own ICO projects.

Tech experts believe that HETACHAIN will be a revolutionary influencer that will penetrate all sectors of our economy.

About HETACHAIN

Hetachain is a 3rd Generation Blockchain Technology invested by Relam Investment LLC, an international investment company headquartered in Dubai. The Hetachain ecosystem consists of Hetacoin, Heta Wallets, smart contracts, Heta App Store and Blockchain feature-enablers that enhance its applicability and make it the most revolutionary technology in its class.

www.heta.org

Contacts:

Lillian Kithia, +971554141526

Email: Lillian@sparkpublicity.com

