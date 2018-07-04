Reinforcement China-UAE inter-governmental economic cooperation

Under the agreement, Mawarid Holding and Chongqing Earthskin technology will select one or more sites from desert lands to plant grass, trees and vegetables in the selected sites in the first year of cooperation

Abu Dhabi: Mawarid Holding Company signed today, Tuesday, a contract with Chinese Chongqing Earthskin Environmental Technology Co. to implement a project in the field of desert soilization using the latest technology. The two sides aim to integrate this joint cooperation into the China-UAE Governmental Economic Cooperation Project under the "Belts and Roads" initiative.

Mr. Abdul Jalil Albluki – Managing Director of Mawarid Holding Company said that “The UAE gives great importance to the agricultural sector and I remember now the words of the late Sheikh Zayed, who declared "Give me agriculture and I will give you civilization". Which summarizes the awareness of UAE leadership towards agriculture as a strategic hub for overall development in general and the consolidation of sustainable development principles that seek to protect the environment and balance economic and social development in accordance with the objectives of UAE Vision 2021.”

The project aims at using reclaimed desert lands in various agricultural fields. Mawarid Holding is committed to provide desert land and funds whereas Chongqing Earth skin should provide the techniques of agriculture in desert soil.

Adding “Today, at Mawarid Holding, we are proud to sign the agreement with Chinese Chongqing Earthskin, which will contribute to desert development using the latest technologies that have been tested in similar environments. This will benefit future generations and improve the quality of life depending on new and diverse sources and conserve water resources in UAE”.

Chongqing Earthskin Ectechnology CQ Earthskin may set up an application research centre of desert reclaimed technologies in Abu Dhabi

UAE environmental protection

It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates has been concerned with the protection of the environment. This is clearly reflected in the international agreements signed by UAE government which is around 18 international agreement in the field of environment, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in 1994.

Also in June 2003, Abu Dhabi hosted the 2nd Asian Ministerial Conference of the members of the United Nations' Convention to Combat Desertification. And in December 2003, the Council of Ministers adopted a national strategy along with action programs to combat desertification in the UAE. This encompass four programs: conserving renewable natural resources such as soil, water, plant cover, and domestic and wild animal wealth; confronting incidents of drought and reducing its effects; limiting soil erosion and stabilizing moving sands; and developing national manpower working in these fields. This strategy, with its programs and the activities related thereto, is one of the most salient features of the future of anti-desertification work in the UAE.

About the resources of Mawarid Holding Co.

Mawarid Holding Company is committed to providing the highest international standards by employing more than 11,000 employees throughout the UAE to provide the best permanently by following the latest quality standards in various fields, including forest management, design and coordination. Gardens, research and development, animal feed, health and tourism industries. The company's resources are integrated, bringing together both science and knowledge with extensive experience through the network of local experts and subsidiaries.

