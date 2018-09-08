Regional Strategy to Monitor Coastal Wetlands and Waterbirds Developed at EPAA Workshop
Sharjah - The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) organised and held a workshop entitled ‘Developing a regional strategy for monitoring of coastal wetlands and waterbirds in the Arabian Peninsula’ that began on the 5th and concluded on the 6th of September, 2018 at the Hilton Hotel Sharjah.
The workshop, held in cooperation with Wetlands International and BirdLife International, and with the participation of more than 20 government representatives, the partners of both organisations in the region, and representatives of Environmental organizations, aimed to identify threats and obstacles to mapping out a clear representation of the ecological wildlife in the region through the identification and examining of wetlands in the GCC area as well as Iraq.
It also aimed to create a strategy to move forward with finding solutions to the aforementioned threats and to preserve the wildlife in a reasonable and efficient way despite all the exponential construction and development in the region, specifically on the coastlands where birds tend to flock.
“In accordance with Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi’s, vision the aim of the workshop was to educate and raise the awareness of the general public about waterbirds and the official inaugurated wetlands in the region and in Sharjah such as Sir Bu Na’air Island, Alqurm and Al Hefaiyah protected area and Wasit” said HE , Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson.
Day one of the workshop revolved around a shared questionnaire tackling various specifics about wetlands, mangroves and water birds in the UAE and its neighbouring GCC countries KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman as well as Iraq. Delegates from each of the countries presented their answers to the questionnaire to shed light on the current state of the wetlands in their respective countries and talk about the obstacles they face and recommended actions that their official organizations needed to take to move forward with the requirements of the workshop.
“The main limiting factors that were found during out examination of each country was the urban development, with the oil industry in particular, taking place on the coastal wetlands which essentially serve as the feeding ground for birds to store up energy to serve them on their migratory paths. As more and more coastal is used up for development, the smaller the feeding ground is and consequently the bird population,” according to Dr. Szabolcs Nagy, Senior Advisor at Wetlands International and coordinator of the international water bird census for the African and Euro-Asian flyway.
Day two of the workshop focused on setting objectives, actions and formulating a strategy based on the findings of the questionnaire on day one.
This strategy is considered important as it is in line with the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP13), which will be hosted in UAE in October 2018.
