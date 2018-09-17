Red Sea International Serves the Rental Market in Strategic Alliance With Rental Solutions Services

DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ --

Red Sea International (RSI) and Rental Solutions Services (RSS) today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between both companies to jointly leverage their capabilities to provide clients throughout the GCC with unparalleled services and products in the modular buildings, power and cooling segments of the rentals market. The combined power, cooling and modular building assets base will create the largest pool of integrated resources available in the GCC region to provide clients with a comprehensive solution for any remote or temporary "off the grid" requirements.

Based in Saudi Arabia with offices in the UAE, Oman and Kuwait, RSI is the largest manufacturer of modular buildings in the GCC with over 40 years' experience in the oil & gas, affordable housing and remote buildings sector providing both long term and short term rental solutions to its clients; while RSS is a leading provider of temporary generator and cooling systems in the GCC.