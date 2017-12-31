Recent study: Dubai's total fertility rate in 2016 at 5.2 for nationals and 1.7 for non-national women

Dubai, UAE: The latest statistical report released by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) notes the steadily booming population of Dubai, considered the UAE’s largest and most populous emirate. According to the DHA report entitled ‘Dubai Annual Health Statistical Report 2016,’ in 2016, the total fertility rate (TFR), or the average number of children a woman would have during her reproductive years, in the emirate was 5.2 per woman for nationals - which correlates with the emirate’s goals – and 1.7 for non-national women. A total of 31,887 live births were recorded in Dubai during the same period, making a Crude Birth Rate (CBR) of 12.4 per 1,000 population.



IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic said various fundamental factors can be attributed to the steady population increase. Among these, it said, are breakthrough medical treatments designed to address the growing fertility issues facing many Dubai couples today.



Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Reproductive Surgery, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, said: “Infertility is becoming increasingly common not just in Dubai and the UAE but the rest of the region as well, and prompting couples to seek medical assistance to help them with their reproductive concerns is becoming more and more imperative. At IVI Middle East, we have encountered a range of complex infertility problems and reproductive disorders which have been addressed through latest assisted conception technologies.”





“Thanks to the great progress made in technologies and research globally, assisted conception procedures are more sophisticated and advanced. The success rate in the region as well as globally is high and we expect it to further improve as the world continuously works on finding breakthrough treatments to address a myriad of fertility problems,” Prof. Dr. Fatemi added.



“We have seen an upsurge in demand recently for our services in Dubai clinic. IVI Middle East Dubai Clinic has met this increase in demand through extending our working days to cover Saturdays starting 25th of November,” Prof. Dr. Fatemi said.





Dr. Carol Coughlan is available for consultations at IVI Dubai. She has a particular interest in implantation failure and recurrent miscarriage and continues to pursue her research interests in this area. She is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine & Surgery.



