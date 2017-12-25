Rashid Hospital's Emergency and Trauma Center witnesses various service and facility expansions to provide quality care for patients in critical care



· The DHA expands

New medical specializations have been added as part of the expansion. They include hand, liver and spine surgery, bone fractures and bariatric surgery.

· DHA opens specialized burns and plastic surgery unit to cater to burn victims including those who are at a critical state



Dubai, UAE: In a bid to provide live-saving treatment for patients in critical care, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has provided the latest smart systems and expanded the Emergency and Trauma Center at



Some of the latest developments made by the authority’s IT Department is Salama Project, which has linked the DHA electronic medical records system with the ambulances of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service.



Dr. Victor Butros, Consultant and Head of Emergency Department said that by linking Salama with the ambulances, paramedics will be able to notify the emergency department with the patient’s condition before they arrive to the hospital.



DHA’s IT Department links the Salama Project with ambulances to notify the emergency department with the patient’s condition before they arrive to the hospital· The DHA expands Rashid Hospital ’s trauma center to include 159 bedsNew medical specializations have been added as part of the expansion. They include hand, liver and spine surgery, bone fractures and bariatric surgery.· DHA opens specialized burns and plastic surgery unit to cater to burn victims including those who are at a critical stateDubai, UAE: In a bid to provide live-saving treatment for patients in critical care, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has provided the latest smart systems and expanded the Emergency and Trauma Center at Rashid Hospital , making it the biggest Emergency Department in the country.Some of the latest developments made by the authority’s IT Department is Salama Project, which has linked the DHA electronic medical records system with the ambulances of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service.Dr. Victor Butros, Consultant and Head of Emergency Department said that by linking Salama with the ambulances, paramedics will be able to notify the emergency department with the patient’s condition before they arrive to the hospital.





The DHA has also expanded earlier last year



He added, this information will be displayed on a screen allowing doctors and nurses to prepare accordingly to meet the patient’s treatment needs prior to their arrival. This will allow for optimal treatment of patients who arrive to the hospital in critical condition.The DHA has also expanded earlier last year Rashid Hospital ’s trauma center to include two floors with a capacity 159 beds.

Advertisement

Sixty-six beds have been added to the second floor, which will be designated for intensive care specialty, including internal medicine, neurosurgery and general surgery. This is an increase of 50 per cent in intensive care beds.



The third floor on the other hand, will have 93 beds used for general surgery, specialized surgeries and fractures to name a few.



The expansion of Rashid Hospital’s trauma center will better help cater to the 500-600 daily cases the center receives.



New Medical specializations



New medical specializations have also been added as part of the expansion, they include hand , liver and spine surgery, bone fractures and bariatric surgery. These specializations are part of the third floor expansions related to general surgery.



High-quality technology has been added to the smart beds, that track the status of the patient in bed to avoid cases of falling out of the bed—which is one of the indicators of excellence and patients’ safety in the hospital.



This high quality technology also ensures maintaining the status of the head (30 degrees) for stroke patients. It also ensures an inline stabilization for patients with spinal injuries. This position ensures safe and healthy position for various patients according to his/her condition.



The expansion and new services will support DHA's strive to compete in medical tourism.



Inauguration of Burns and Plastic Surgery Unit



The DHA also inaugurated earlier last year a new Burns and Plastic surgery unit (Ward 23) at Rashid Hospital.



The new unit, which is considered a one-of-a-kind specialized burns and plastic surgery unit in the region, will cater to burn victims including those who are at a critical state with its 10 rooms that are equipped with a surgery room, 5 individual rooms and 3 intensive care rooms.



The ward also includes a hydrology room, furthermore the wards new state of the art surgery room has a laminar flow clean room, which means that the air is continuously sterilized. © Press Release 2017