Ras al Khaimah reflects on a year of sustainable tourism for development

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) spoke on a panel at the closing ceremony of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, 2017 (IY2017): The Way Forward – Our Journey to 2030, held on December 19, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.

With the IY2017 coming to an end, the event enabled participants to take stock of the main results and highlights together with some of the Year´s main protagonists, such as Special Ambassadors, IY2017 partners and other stakeholders.

The panel included representatives from the public and private sector and aimed to review the achievements of the year-long campaign in view of its initial objectives and discuss the way forward as the global tourism industry commits to contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

Mattar participated in the session which aimed to reflect on the achievements of the the campaign against the three objectives set: Raising awareness on the contribution of sustainable tourism to development; Mobilizing all stakeholders in making the sector a catalyst for positive change; and Fostering change in policies, business practices and consumer behaviour in tourism.

RAKTDA became the official sponsor of the UNWTO International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 with the aim to promote a more sustainable global tourism landscape. As part of its support for the initiative, the authority participated in the dedicated steering committee, sharing best practices and driving development among global tourism peers.

Subsequently, RAKTDA commissioned a UNWTO mission to assess the Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainable tourism credentials and create a roadmap for further projects and initiatives.

The winner of the Travellers´ Competition, Travel Enjoy Respect, developed in the framework of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, 2017 (IY2017), Katie Diederichs, stayed in Ras Al Khaimah earlier this month, as part of an unforgettable trip across six different countries to tell the world how tourism can make a positive change.

Sustainability already underpins the emirate’s Destination 2019 strategy, which aims to attract a million visitors by the end of 2018 to the emirate. The Destination 2019 strategy emphasises social inclusiveness, cultural values, diversity and heritage while taking full account of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic, social and environmental impacts.

Through the UNWTO International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, RAKTDA has laid the foundations for a roadmap that will see tangible outcomes in the area of sustainable tourism products, policies and awareness in the emirate.

“With a clear vision, RAKTDA is transforming its natural gifts into tourism assets to benefit all. In 2017 we sought investment and operation for the creation of three new eco-friendly adventure based projects on the UAE’s highest mountain Jebel Jais – positioning it as the nature adventure hub of the middle east, and complementing the offering of the neighbouring emirates,” commented Mattar.

About Ras Al Khaimah

One of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a rich culture and long-standing history dating back 7,000 years. The Emirate boasts an array of archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas, from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.

To learn more about Ras Al Khaimah, visit us at:

www.rasalkhaimah.ae

www.facebook.com/visitrasalkhaimah

www.youtube.com/visitrasalkhaimah https://twitter.com/raktourism

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. In order to achieve target growth of one million visitors by the end of 2018, the authority aims to develop the emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the RAKTDA has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Follow Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority on twitter: @RAKTourism

