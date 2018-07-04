Ras Al Khaimah to host the "Association of Independent Tour Operators" (AITO) annual overseas conference in November 2018

As part of its Destination 2019 strategy, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has significantly increased its destination promotion in the UK market

RAKTDA aims to increase the number of UK visitors to the Emirate by 20% in 2018



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) today announced that the Emirate will be hosting the UK’s “Association of Independent Tour Operators (AITO)” annual conference which is set to take place from 22 - 25 November 2018. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority will welcome the UK’s top specialist travel companies to the UAE’s northern Emirate and introduce them to the destination with its diverse and spectacular offering. The Association of Independent Tour Operators (AITO) is an umbrella organisation that represents 122 of Britain's best independent tour operators. All AITO members are fully bonded, comply with AITO’s Quality Charter and aim to offer the best possible customer service.



Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “We are delighted to host the AITO overseas conference in Ras Al Khaimah this year. With our world class resorts both on our beautiful coastline and inland and abundance of cultural events and outdoor adventure pursuits, we believe that Ras Al Khaimah will be an entirely new and interesting destination for delegates to experience, and one that offers a truly authentic taste of the UAE. The United Kingdom has held its position as one of the top four key source markets for Ras Al Khaimah Tourism over the past few years and continues to show strong signs of growth.”

In 2017, Ras al Khaimah saw visitors from the UK increase by 17% over the previous year. RAKTDA aims to increase the number of UK visitors in 2018 by 20%.



AITO Chairman, Derek Moore, comments: “We’re thrilled to have been invited by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourist Development Authority (RAKTDA). It is particularly exciting for AITO members to visit such a fascinating destination that is on the cusp of change in terms of tourism. We are also pleased to be flying with Emirates to the conference – its vast network of airports in the UK will make travel to Ras Al Khaimah so convenient for our members who are spread across the country.”



Chair of AITO Specialist Travel Agents, Gemma Antrobus, comments: “This is a destination with enormous potential for AITO Specialist Travel Agents, who are always on the lookout for somewhere a little different from the mainstream. It offers the perfect balance of beach, activity, history and culture, providing the variety that many of our discerning clients seek and that AITO Agents enjoy selling!”



