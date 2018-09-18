Raffles World Academy (RWA) hosts first Student Start-Up Conference UAE

The event, sponsored by the parent’s association at the school, aimed at supporting the growing start-up culture in the UAE and promoting entrepreneurship to high school students. The event saw speeches from Poonam Bhojani (CEO - Innoventures Education); William Gardner (CEO – 8 Marketing); Mark Chahwan (Co-Founder & CEO - Sarwa); Mohamed Amine Belarbi (Co-Founder - Gulf Elite, VUL9); Saana Azzam (Founder & MD - MENA Speakers ) and Alifiya Sura (Growth strategist - 10X CEO Transformer).

Dubai, UAE: Raffles World Academy was proud to host the first ever Student Start-Up Conference UAE (SSC UAE) featuring some of the UAE’s top entrepreneurs from leading organisations such as Spoonfed, Sarwa, MENA Speakers , Gulf Elite and more.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education commented: “Learning from the experiences of young entrepreneurs is bound to inspire innovation, one of the core values of Innoventures Education. It will also help students develop an entrepreneurship-led mindset with a focus on jobs that don’t even exist today but are likely to emerge in the future.

“It is truly inspiring to see the youth curious about entrepreneurship and exploring different avenues for personal growth and development. Progressive initiative such as these will lead to a a much more entrepreneurial community especially since the SSC UAE will make it less daunting for students to launch their ventures”, Mark Chahwan commented. Saana Azzam, added.”

The speakers at the event detailed their own journeys with their businesses and how they grew them, despite struggles they faced. Furthermore, they motivated students to pursue entrepreneurship and start their own startups. They addressed an audience of around 100 attendees.

There was also a question and answer panel session where the students were able to ask a panel of entrepreneurs about their experience with startups and any personal advice for the students. The panel saw an additional speaker join, Sudhir Narisetty (CEO Spoonfed), who talked about his experiences with Spoonfed. The questions ranged from “How did you get started in entrepreneurship?” to “How do you deal with failure and rejection?”

By the end of the conference, the students were equipped with knowledge of how the top entrepreneurs grew their businesses; and were armed with the tools to start their own ventures. Farah Obeidat, an attendee, stated: “It was a great atmosphere and learning environment! I will surely apply the skills to, hopefully, start my own venture someday.”

The SSC UAE was started by Faisal Qureshi, a grade 12 student at RWA who had a vision to promote entrepreneurship amongst the UAE’s youth. He started SSC UAE in the hopes of building a larger community of students interested in startups and innovation.

About Innoventures Education

Innoventures Education was established in 2004 with the vision of providing world-class education to Dubai. Dubai International Academy opened in 2005 and within a few years it has been established as one of the premier international schools in Dubai.

In 2010, Innoventures Education took over the management of the Raffles Schools and Nurseries in Dubai and added ten Raffles nurseries to its portfolio. Collegiate American School, a premium international school that offers the best of American education with a curriculum based on the American Common Core Standards, was launched in 2011.

In 2018, Innoventures Education opened a second campus of Dubai International Academy in Al Barsha offering the IB Continuum of Primary Years (PYP), Middle Years (MYP) and Diploma programmes (DP). It also opened Raffles Starters, an Early Years School offering Pre-KG, KG1 and KG2 based on the Montessori approach and feeding into its schools.

Today over 7,000 pupils from over 100 countries, ranging in age from 12 months to 18 years, study in schools and nurseries managed by Innoventures Education, making it a significant stakeholder in the education sector in Dubai.

