Radisson Blu opens fifth hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Brussels/ Dubai
Radisson Blu, the iconic hotel brand driven by innovation and design, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 150-room Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche has a prime location close to the popular North Corniche, which overlooks the Red Sea and is within the city’s newest waterfront development. The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has 38 hotels and over 10,000 rooms in operation and under development in Saudi Arabia.
Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said: “The Kingdom’s drive towards economic diversification has seen some recent high-profile announcements with its ambitious vision to create a world-class tourism destination. As one of the fastest growing hotel companies in Saudi Arabia, and with a diversified portfolio, we are committed to support this growth across all market segments. We are further pleased to strengthen the presence of our upper upscale Radisson Blu brand in Jeddah, one the region’s most prominent cultural and commercial centers.”
The hotel has an excellent location, and is within walking distance to the corniche promenade, the Red Sea Mall and major theme park Atallah Happy Land Park. King Abdulaziz International Airport is just 6.2 kilometers away.
The meeting and events space includes a 280m2 ballroom with a built-in stage and the ability to host up to 120 people crescent-style. The four meeting rooms span 160m2, all with natural light, climate control, free high-speed wireless Internet, and a separate break-out area.
Bassam Abu Laban, General Manager Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche said: “We are delighted to open the newest Radisson Blu hotel in Jeddah with a stunning location on the popular North Corniche. The hotel is next to many of the city’s most famous leisure attractions, making it the ideal destination for families visiting Jeddah. We are confident that guests will enjoy a memorable experience at the hotel with our unique Yes I Can!SM service delivered by our talented team.”
