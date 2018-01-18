Radisson Blu opens fifth hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Brussels/ Dubai Radisson Blu, the iconic hotel brand driven by innovation and design, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 150-room Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Corniche has a prime location close to the popular North Corniche, which overlooks the Red Sea and is within the city’s newest waterfront development. The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has 38 hotels and over 10,000 rooms in operation and under development in Saudi Arabia. Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said: “The Kingdom’s drive towards economic diversification has seen some recent high-profile announcements with its ambitious vision to create a world-class tourism destination. As one of the fastest growing hotel companies in Saudi Arabia, and with a diversified portfolio, we are committed to support this growth across all market segments. We are further pleased to strengthen the presence of our upper upscale Radisson Blu brand in Jeddah, one the region’s most prominent cultural and commercial centers.”

The hotel has a range of stylish rooms and suites, all with a modern design and many with views of the vibrant corniche. Guests have a choice of room types, from standard and business-class rooms to one and two-bedroom suites. All rooms include free high-speed wireless Internet. Guests will also have complimentary access to two separate health clubs for men and women, which include a fitness gym, sauna and massage rooms – in addition to a refreshing outdoor swimming pool. The hotel has an excellent location, and is within walking distance to the corniche promenade, the Red Sea Mall and major theme park Atallah Happy Land Park. King Abdulaziz International Airport is just 6.2 kilometers away.

