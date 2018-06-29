RTA's Customers Council ponders improvement of school transport services
The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee: The Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has recently held its 91st session at RTA’s premises with various parties operating in the field of school transport. The gathering discussed the diverse package of services provided by the RTA and exchanged views and improvement suggestions in the public interest under the theme: ‘We Excel for You.’
Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Member of Board of Executive Directors and Chairman of Customers Council, chaired the session which was attended by Ahmed Mahboub, 2nd Vice Chairman; and Essam Al Rafee, Director of School Transport at Dubai Taxi Corporation. Attendees also included representatives of parties engaged in school transport, and several officials from the RTA.
Al Mulla emphasised the attention placed by RTA’s leadership on school transport and noted that the objective of holding the Council’s sessions was to identify and improve the level of RTA services with the aim of bringing happiness to all community segments.
The Council recommended to enhance the security and safety programs on board and outside school buses, develop comprehensive programmes including emergency cases, brief parents & contracted school management. Such programmes will be updated, as needed, to boost the safety and security of students of different ages.
The gathering included a visual presentation showcasing the services of the Dubai Taxi Corporation; which oversees the delivery of school transport services. The presentation covered information, laws and procedures adopted as well as the smart apps and services of the school transport sector.© Press Release 2018
