RTA's Customers Council ponders improvement of school transport services

The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee: The Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has recently held its 91st session at RTA’s premises with various parties operating in the field of school transport. The gathering discussed the diverse package of services provided by the RTA and exchanged views and improvement suggestions in the public interest under the theme: ‘We Excel for You.’ Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Member of Board of Executive Directors and Chairman of Customers Council, chaired the session which was attended by Ahmed Mahboub, 2nd Vice Chairman; and Essam Al Rafee, Director of School Transport at Dubai Taxi Corporation. Attendees also included representatives of parties engaged in school transport, and several officials from the RTA.

At the start of the session, Al Mulla thanked clients for attending the session to voice their views, suggestions and expectations. He noted such lively discussions would enrich the level of services and eventually translate into People Happiness. He also welcomed officials of entities operating in the field of school transport, school management and parents. Al Mulla emphasised the attention placed by RTA’s leadership on school transport and noted that the objective of holding the Council’s sessions was to identify and improve the level of RTA services with the aim of bringing happiness to all community segments.

