RTA reviews global trends of Ferry manufacturing and operation in Croatia

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took part in the 42 nd Interferry Conference in Croatia where it checked the latest global developments in ferry manufacturing and operation. The participation in the Conference fits with RTA’s Strategic Plan to keep pace with cutting-edge technologies and universal practices in all fields of relevance.

“RTA’s participation in the Interferry Conference in Croatia stems from our keenness to keep abreast of the global trends of marine transport, especially the Ferry. Croatia and several participating countries have a wealth of experience in this field, and we are keen on reviewing their practices and conducting benchmarks. We have checked the latest developments of ferry manufacturing and operation, safety workshops, modern propulsion systems, express ferry, electric ferry and the use of renewable energy in powering ferries,” said Mansour Al Falasi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“We have also reviewed Winward software for tracking water transit modes, Hydrofoil Drone technology and other experiments & technologies of relevance to the marine transport. RTA is keen to upgrade its marine transport network, and keep it in a leading position capable of supporting tourism, commerce and investment. Dubai has got development projects with fascinating waterfronts, which warrants developing water transit means,” added Al Falasi.