RTA reviews global trends of Ferry manufacturing and operation in Croatia
The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid:
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took part in the 42nd Interferry Conference in Croatia where it checked the latest global developments in ferry manufacturing and operation. The participation in the Conference fits with RTA’s Strategic Plan to keep pace with cutting-edge technologies and universal practices in all fields of relevance.
“We have also reviewed Winward software for tracking water transit modes, Hydrofoil Drone technology and other experiments & technologies of relevance to the marine transport. RTA is keen to upgrade its marine transport network, and keep it in a leading position capable of supporting tourism, commerce and investment. Dubai has got development projects with fascinating waterfronts, which warrants developing water transit means,” added Al Falasi.
