RTA provides free alternative bus service between JLT and Ibn Battuta Stations starting tomorrow

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations, RTA’s Rail Agency said, “The planned construction works warrant the full closure of Nakheel Harbour & Tower Station due to the complete closure of the rail track between JLT and Ibn Battuta Stations. RTA is always keen on providing seamless transit service to all public transport users on all weekdays. It also runs other online and smart services 24/7 and fully integrates them with the public transport network.“Metro riders heading to the UAE Exchange Station are required to drop off at the JLT Station, board free alternative buses deployed to take them to Ibn Battuta Station, and then continue their metro journey to the UAE Exchange Station. Metro riders travelling in the direction of Rashidiya Station are required to hop off at Ibn Battuta Station, take alternative buses for free to lift them to JLT Station and from there resume their metro journey in the direction of Rashidiya Metro Station,” he added.-Ends-© Press Release 2018