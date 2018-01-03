#transportation | 03 January, 2018
RTA provides free alternative bus service between JLT and Ibn Battuta Stations starting tomorrow
The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee:
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will operate a free circular bus route as an alternative service following the full closure of the rail track of the Dubai Metro Red Line between Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Ibn Battuta Stations. The shuttle service will start tomorrow (Fri Jan 5th) and continue up to the middle of 2019. The alternative arrangement is made to give way for construction works of Route 2020, which requires constructing a new station and linking it with the existing one.
The procedure requires the full closure of Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station as well as the attached multi-level Park-N-Ride Terminal.
“RTA would operate an alternative free circular bus service due to the full closure of the rail track of the Red Line between JLT and Ibn Battuta Stations. The service would run as of tomorrow (Fri Jan 5th) and continue to the middle of 2019,” said Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashmi, Director of Planning and Business Development, RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
“This service is intended to meet the needs of public transport riders in general and metro riders commuting between the said two stations in particular. RTA is always keen to fulfil the needs of public transport users in Dubai, and offer integrated excellent services to customers with the aim of making them happier,” he continued.
Mohammed Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations, RTA’s Rail Agency said, “The planned construction works warrant the full closure of Nakheel Harbour & Tower Station due to the complete closure of the rail track between JLT and Ibn Battuta Stations. RTA is always keen on providing seamless transit service to all public transport users on all weekdays. It also runs other online and smart services 24/7 and fully integrates them with the public transport network.
“Metro riders heading to the UAE Exchange Station are required to drop off at the JLT Station, board free alternative buses deployed to take them to Ibn Battuta Station, and then continue their metro journey to the UAE Exchange Station. Metro riders travelling in the direction of Rashidiya Station are required to hop off at Ibn Battuta Station, take alternative buses for free to lift them to JLT Station and from there resume their metro journey in the direction of Rashidiya Metro Station,” he added.
