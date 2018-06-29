RTA opens new bus route between Dubai & Sharjah at 30-minute headway time

“The Public Transport Agency has deployed (6) standard buses, at a headway time of (30) minutes to serve this route between Rashidiya Metro Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah,” according to Mohammed Abu Bakr Al-Hashimi, Director of Planning & Business Development at RTA ’s Public Transport Agency.

Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Atta’ee: The Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) , had recently launched a new bus route between Dubai and Sharjah named (E311) to meet the increasing demand for this service from riders commuting between the two Emirates daily.

“Route E311 starts from Rashidiya MS and passes through Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to enter Sharjah, serving the following bus stops: Industrial Area’s National Paints (1), Maliha Road Industrial Area Intersection, Maliha Road Sabah Industries (1), Maliha Road GECO Minerwa (1) and Maliha Road Municipality Office (1), Maliha Road 2nd Industrial Junction (B1), Maliha Road 2nd Industrial Junction (A1), Maliha Road J&P Junction (1), Maliha Road Maza Signal Junction (1B), Maliha Road Maza Signal Junction (A1), King Faisal Road Maza Signal Junction (1), King Faisal Road Bridge (1), King Faisal Road Jumbo (Sony) (1), King Faisal Road ADNOC Petrol Station (1) and King Faisal Road Gold Souq (Old), and Al Jubail Station. This Route will serve riders in both directions between the two stations in Dubai and Sharjah,” explained Al Ali.

“RTA always seeks to broaden and improve the level of services delivered to the public, including those of Public Transport Agency such as the deployment of safe and comfortable buses boasting of the state-of-the-art features in line with its vision of providing Safe and Smooth Transport for All. The route was launched in coordination with Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, complementing the cooperation between the two sides to serve as many as possible bus riders commuting between Sharjah and Dubai,” added Al Ali.