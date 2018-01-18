RTA opens new bridge at Airport-Casablanca Streets Intersection tomorrow (Friday)
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open tomorrow (Friday) the new bridge at the intersection of Airport-Casablanca Streets, nearby the Cargo Village building. A one-lane bridge has been added to serve the traffic from the Airport Street in the Direction of Casablanca Street, thus eliminating the waiting time at the light signal.
HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Upgrading the intersection of the Airport-Casablanca Streets includes the construction of an additional single-lane bridge for serving the traffic from the Airport Street heading towards Casablanca Street. The Project includes constructing an alternative route for motorists coming from Al Garhoud, enabling them direct access to Terminal (1) and Terminal (3) of the Dubai International Airport. It also involved increasing the number of lanes of Casablanca Street in the direction of Al Garhoud from three to four lanes. The Project would significantly reduce the total waiting time at the intersection of Casablanca Street. It would also ease the current congestion resulting from the overlapping traffic between vehicles heading to Casablanca intersection and those coming from Terminal (1) and heading leftward to Casablanca Street.
“Upgrading the Airport St. Project encompasses improving the intersection of Airport–Nad Al Hamar Streets through the construction of an additional two-lane bridge to serve the traffic from Nad Al Hamar St. heading towards the Airport Street. The project will ease the current snarls resulting from the overlapping traffic at Nad Al Hamar Intersection between the first circular slope heading to the left from Nad Al Hamar St. to the Airport Street. It will also ease the traffic movement on the second circular slope heading left from the Airport St. to Nad Al Hamar St. The vehicular traffic on the first circular slope will be restricted to U-turns in the direction of Nad Al Hamar Street.
RTA called on motorists to be attentive, observe the light signals and cautionary notices at the approaches of the new bridge at the intersection of Casablanca St. (nearby the Cargo Village building), and comply with the speed limits for their safety and the safety of others.© Press Release 2018