RTA opens new bridge at Airport-Casablanca Streets Intersection tomorrow (Friday)

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open tomorrow (Friday) the new bridge at the intersection of Airport-Casablanca Streets, nearby the Cargo Village building. A one-lane bridge has been added to serve the traffic from the Airport Street in the Direction of Casablanca Street, thus eliminating the waiting time at the light signal.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Upgrading the intersection of the Airport-Casablanca Streets includes the construction of an additional single-lane bridge for serving the traffic from the Airport Street heading towards Casablanca Street. The Project includes constructing an alternative route for motorists coming from Al Garhoud, enabling them direct access to Terminal (1) and Terminal (3) of the Dubai International Airport. It also involved increasing the number of lanes of Casablanca Street in the direction of Al Garhoud from three to four lanes. The Project would significantly reduce the total waiting time at the intersection of Casablanca Street. It would also ease the current congestion resulting from the overlapping traffic between vehicles heading to Casablanca intersection and those coming from Terminal (1) and heading leftward to Casablanca Street.