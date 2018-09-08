RTA opens DNATA Office to enhance employee's travel experience
The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid:
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a DNATA Office in its headquarters; one of the biggest suppliers of air travel services worldwide. The step has been taken in the context of the MoU signed earlier by the two parties to enhance their cooperation, and provide a host of travel services and benefits.
The office was opened by Yousef Al Rida, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, in the presence of Stephen Allen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Travel, and Badr Ahli, Director of Government Travel in DNATA.
“The cooperation with DNATA reflects our strategy to cooperate with government and semi-government entities and the private sector for the benefit of our employees. RTA is seeking to provide excellent services to employees such as promotional discounts on branded products; which will boost the corporate performance of our staff,” said Al Rida.
Through the new office DNATA will delivering services befitting its standing as one of the biggest air travel service providers in the world. RTA employees will be able to avail easy travel services such as travel and hotel bookings, recreational tours, travel insurance, cargo services, visa and others; which will boost their satisfaction.
