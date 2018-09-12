RTA offers automatic renewal of vehicle registration to individuals

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of automatic renewal of vehicle registration service for individuals, having run the service earlier for the corporate sector. The step is part of the digitalization of RTA ’s services and Smart City drive of the Government of Dubai.

“The automatic renewal of vehicle registration service is part of the Licensing Agency’s plan for migration to online services. The service is now up-and-running for vehicles of both companies and individuals through RTA ’s website (www.rta.ae). The beneficiary is required to have an e-wallet account,” said Jamal Assada, Director of Vehicle Licensing at RTA ’s Licensing Agency.

“The e-wallet is a free service enabling clients to pay for service fees. To be able to use the e-wallet service, the client needs to have an account in the e-wallet service through signing up in (www.nol.ae), complete the information, associate the service with the licensing services, and add credit to the account through a credit card or Al Ansari Exchange. The service aims to reduce customers’ visits to service centres, and make them happier,” he added.

The client can avail the service by signing in through RTA’s website, selecting Licensing Services and clicking on ‘Automatic Renewal.’ The customer can enter the number plate of vehicle required for the ‘Automatic Renewal.’ It is possible to renew registration 90 days before the expiry date. The client may also specify the maximum amount permitted for paying fines through the e-wallet, verify the e-mail address, select the delivery method of the new registration card, complete the information and confirm the subscription to the service. A text message is sent to the client confirming subscription to the service.

The client can use the automatic renewal service and have the vehicle registration renewed on due time. A notification is sent stating that the vehicle(s) registration is under process along with a confirmation of fee payment through the e-wallet. The client can then receive the registration card through the postal company or one of RTA’s customer happiness centers in case plates need replacement. A video will be posted on social media platforms, and brochures will be distributed to service centers explaining the subscription to the service.

