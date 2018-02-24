RTA offers 300 plates comprising 4 and 5 digits in 52nd online auction

The Roads and Transport Authority: The Licensing Agency, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is intending to offer 300 licensing plates comprising 4 and 5 digits in its forthcoming 52nd online auction. Plates on offer bear the Codes (J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, and T). Registration of bidders starts on Sunday 25th February. The bidding will start at 08:00 am on 4th March 2018 and continue for five days “Numbers sold in this auction will be subject to a 5% VAT. The wide public participation in online or open auctions and the positive competition to grab such numbers underscore the importance of holding these auctions in bringing happiness & satisfaction to number plate enthusiasts,” said Sultan Al Marzooki, Director of Vehicles licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“Participation in the auction requires the client to have an account opened through RTA ’s website (www.rta.ae) or use the ‘New User’ link to obtain a Username and Password. For a new registration, the user is required to have either a vehicle registered in Dubai or a driver license issued from Dubai. For participating in the auction, the bidder is required to issue a security cheque to the order of the RTA amounting to AED5,000 and deposit it to one of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Bur Dubai, Deira or Al Tawar Municipal Centre. For payment by a credit card, the client must also deposit five thousand dirhams as security. Clients have also to pay AED120 as participation fees through the website (www.rta.ae)” explained Al Marzooki. “The successful bidder has to clear the due amount within ten working days from the Auction Closing Date by cash or credit card through centres of service providers or RTA’s Customer Happiness Centers. Cash payments are acceptable up to AED50,000. For higher amounts, customers can make payment by a certified check or credit card, or pay online using a credit card too. Failure to clear due payments will result in entering the bidder in the list of defaulters,” he added.

