RTA offers 300 plates comprising 4 and 5 digits in 52nd online auction
The Roads and Transport Authority: The Licensing Agency, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is intending to offer 300 licensing plates comprising 4 and 5 digits in its forthcoming 52nd online auction. Plates on offer bear the Codes (J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, and T). Registration of bidders starts on Sunday 25th February. The bidding will start at 08:00 am on 4th March 2018 and continue for five days
“Numbers sold in this auction will be subject to a 5% VAT. The wide public participation in online or open auctions and the positive competition to grab such numbers underscore the importance of holding these auctions in bringing happiness & satisfaction to number plate enthusiasts,” said Sultan Al Marzooki, Director of Vehicles licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.
“The successful bidder has to clear the due amount within ten working days from the Auction Closing Date by cash or credit card through centres of service providers or RTA’s Customer Happiness Centers. Cash payments are acceptable up to AED50,000. For higher amounts, customers can make payment by a certified check or credit card, or pay online using a credit card too. Failure to clear due payments will result in entering the bidder in the list of defaulters,” he added.
“A dedicated team at RTA’s Call Center has been furnished with all information related to the auction, and stands ready to respond to any public inquiries relating to procedures of participation or payment through the toll-free number 8009090,” concluded Al Marzooki.© Press Release 2018