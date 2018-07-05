RTA kick starts 'AJYAL' internship to offer students career exposure
The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Atta’ee: RTA’s Human Resources & Development Department has started the summer internship programme (Ajyal) for Emirati secondary school and university students. The programme, which started on 1st of July and continues up to 30th of August 2018, stems from RTA’s keenness to instil the value of work and practical skills in these youths.
“The programme has attracted this year 63 students from secondary schools, colleges and universities in various majors. For the first time, it has also included a student from the People of Determination category,” said Mansour Al Falasi, Director of Human Resources and Development, RTA.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.