RTA joins hands with DHA to run in-house medical fitness tests for visa renewal

“Joining DHA’s Tawajud initiative reflects our keenness to save our employees the hassle of undergoing the medical fitness tests at external centres, which consumes their time and have a negative impact on their productivity,” said Nabeel Al Ali, Director of Administrative Services, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA .

It is now possible for expat employees to complete visa medical fitness tests at RTA Clinic; which compiles applications received and arranges for DHA medical team to carry out the required tests in house. An electronic notification is generated for the results; which paves the way for completing other visa renewal formalities in a smooth manner adding to employees’ satisfaction.

“This collaboration is a part of RTA’s efforts to ensure corporate services integration with other government entities in Dubai. The exercise supports the vision of our leaders to set up a harmonious business model between government departments, and enhance employee satisfaction by fostering an optimal working environment that encourage innovation,” continued Al Ali.

