RTA inspects manufacturing, supply of electric rail tracks, junctions in Austria, France and Germany for Route 2020

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has organised several field visitis for engineers and specialists of the Rail Agency to Austria, France and Germany to review the progress in the manufacturing and supply of electric rail tracks and junctions (switches) of Route 2020 Project. Upon the endorsement of engineers, these items will be shipped to the site of Route 2020 Project in the middle of 2018.

“The visit to Austria covered the rail track factory to ensure the quality of manufacturing and attend lab tests to verify the compliance of rail tracks with the specifications of the Project and conformity with the international and European standards. Visitors attended site tests to ensure that the rail tracks are free from internal cracks and manufacturing defects through using ultrasound technology,” added Abdul Reda.

“The visit to the three countries aimed at verifying the compliance with the standards set for the components and accessories of Route 2020 Project prior to their shipment to the project site in the middle of this year,” said , RAbdul Reda Abu Al Hasan, Executive Director, Rail Planning and Projects Development Rail Agency, RTA.

“The second visit to France was for the factory of rail junctions to verify the efficiency and quality of manufacturing rail junctions needed to expand Rashidiya Depot and the Turn-Back area on the Red Line as part of the required modifications. Visitors reviewed the designs of rail junctions to ensure their conformity with the required standards and attended lab and field tests on the welding of rail junctions to ensure they are of high quality and free from faults and internal cracks. The visit was also meant to endorse the quality of those components before their shipment and delivery to the project site in the second half of this year.

“The third visit to France covered the production facilities of the main electric rail tracks to ensure the efficiency and quality of manufacturing rail tracks & junctions (switches) for Route 2020 Project. The delegation checked the designs of rail tracks and junctions of the main rail track to ensure compatibility with the project standards. It also attended lab and fields tests of welding rail track junctions to ensure that the rail tracks are of high quality, and free from inherent faults & cracks,’’ noted Abdul Reda.

“RTA delegation also visited Railtech factories in France and Germany to test the electric rail track of Route 2020 Project. High precision tests were made to verify the conductivity of the electric rail track, the thickness of the stainless steel and its fusion in the aluminium layer. These tests aimed to ensure a high level of electric connectivity and economise on the consumption of electricity needed to power the rolling stock using the latest technologies of the industry. Due to the sensitive functionality of electric rail tracks, it was imperative to visit these manufacturing facilities to review the treatment and fusion of stainless steel in aluminium process. These tests are conducted to ascertain the functionality, durability and compatibility of these components, which are critical to the project. The electric rail track can absorb an electric current of up to 5000 Ampere under the climatic conditions of Dubai. Rail tracks extending 33 km will be required for installation in the Route 2020 Project,’’ he continued.

“The manufacturing materials for Route 2020 Project are being selected from top suppliers and subjected to rigorous international standards to ensure the highest safety levels in all project phases., and it is a defining moment in the history of this Project associated with the global showpiece (Expo 2020) hosted by Dubai. The RTA is keen on visiting several countries in which various components of the project are manufactured to ensure the quality and compliance of processes with the global specifications of the project as well as the due delivery time,” concluded Abdul Reda.

