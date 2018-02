RTA holds introductory gathering for students on scholarship program

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has held a come-together event for 60 students on scholarships sponsored by RTA in a bid to communicate with them and know more about difficulties encountered during their academic studies.

Ms Kawther Kazim, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development, RTA ’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector said, “The gathering of students on RTA ’s sponsored scholarships is held biannually to review their academic progress. It also offers guidance to students to help them enrich their academic study and realize the underlying objectives of their scholarships.

“RTA scholarships program aims to sponsor Emirati secondary school graduates and assist them with their university studies in certain majors compatible with RTA’s policies and job nature as they would be employed by RTA upon completion of their studies. The Program is part of our endeavors to source competent Emiratis to meet RTA future needs, and support Emiratization policy as reflected in RTA Strategic Plan 2016-2018,” explained Karim.