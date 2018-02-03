RTA holds introductory gathering for students on scholarship program

“RTA scholarships program aims to sponsor Emirati secondary school graduates and assist them with their university studies in certain majors compatible with RTA’s policies and job nature as they would be employed by RTA upon completion of their studies. The Program is part of our endeavors to source competent Emiratis to meet RTA future needs, and support Emiratization policy as reflected in RTA Strategic Plan 2016-2018,” explained Karim.

Advertisement

“The Scholarship Program for secondary school graduates across the UAE universities provides full sponsorship for students who receive fixed financial aid to help them cope with the expenses of their studies, and encourage them to pursue their academic career. There are several conditions attached to RTA scholarship program such as that the applicant has to be Emirati national, score 90% or above in the Secondary Education, and select a major compatible with RTA needs. The Authority is making extensive efforts to attract Emiratis and qualify them in line with the directives of our leadership to empower citizens and groom them for playing an active role in the upswing seen by the UAE,” she further added.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018