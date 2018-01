RTA holds induction workshops about Artificial Intelligence in coordination with global firms

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has held a series of induction workshops about Artificial Intelligence (AI) for leaders and staff of the RTA in conjunction with a host of global firms. Workshops discussed an array of creative solutions as well as the future of AI and its applications in the fields of transport. Holding these workshops is part of the UAE Government’s AI Strategy; the first of its kind worldwide, and the first mega project under the UAE Centennial 2071. AI is the new wave that follows the Smart Government aimed to capitalise on AI technologies and tools and apply them in various aspects of life and business. These workshops are part of our leadership’s vision to harness technologies and innovation in leveraging the smart transformation towards ranking Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. After welcoming attendees, Abdullah Al Madani, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector cum Chairman of RTA AI Committee, said, “These interactive workshops aim at improving & accelerating the government performance, and fostering innovative and high productivity working environments. To achieve this, we have to raise the awareness about the latest AI technologies and tools, and their applications in various business fields in a highly efficient style. Such application will enable the optimal utilisation of the existing human and physical resources in a creative manner that accelerates the implementation of the program and futuristic projects.”

During the workshops, Mohammed Al Khayat, Director of Smart Services and Deputy Chairman of AI Committee, RTA , reviewed the principles and objectives of the UAE AI Strategy. Participating experts from global companies explained the difference between AI (characteristics that make systems capable of simulating human mental abilities such as the ability to learn and infer, and thus to address cases that have not been pre-programmed) and conventional computer systems. AI dates back to 1950s and was limited to academic research in laboratories, but has recently risen to the fore at a time marked by a surge in computing, storage and communications capabilities. Participants made presentations about AI and its applications especially in the transport industry, improving the organisational efficiency, and leveraging operations in general.

