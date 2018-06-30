RTA completes tunnel-drilling works of Route 2020 extending 3200m

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, announced the completion of key tunnelling works of Route 2020 Project stretching 3.2 km at a depth ranging from 12 to 36 meters.

“The tunnel-drilling works commenced last October as the giant Tunnel Boring Machine, branded ‘Al Wugeisha Expo 2020’, started off Discovery Gardens and reached the underground station nearby Jumeirah Golf Estates, last February. The drilling works then continued past the Dubai Investment Park, and up to the final point at the Green Community,” explained Al Tayer.

“Al Wugesha can crush stones and penetrate through sandy layers or any other soil components encountered during the drilling process. It has a huge metal gear supported by an automated tail and a cutting wheel with a cavity the shape of which varies according to the type of drilling and soil layers. At the back of the cavity, there are hydraulic levers to support the propulsion of the drilling part to the front during the drilling process. It is also fitted with a machine for removing the soil, tubes for discharging the mud, and a control room in addition to other hi-tech components and features to accelerate the drilling process. The single concrete ring has six to seven moulds, each ring measures about 1.5 m in diameter.