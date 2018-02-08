RTA briefs Sharjah Police on drivers licensing practices

The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received a delegation from Sharjah Police and briefed them on the on drivers licensing practices and the administrative procedures in place.

Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Drivers’ Licensing, RTA’s Licensing Agency said, “The visit of Sharjah Police delegation is part of RTA’s strategy aimed at sharing expertise and knowledge with local and federal entities to enrich experience in all fields of relevance. The visit commenced at the Desert Safari Training area at Al Awir where the delegation was briefed on the assessment of trainees, required manoeuvres, guidelines, and safety procedures. They were also introduced to the pass/fail criteria, model examinee mistakes paper, testing routes, and specifications of Safari vehicles.