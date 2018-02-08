 
Dubai 08 Feb 2018
#transport | 08 February, 2018

RTA briefs Sharjah Police on drivers licensing practices

Press Release

The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received a delegation from Sharjah Police and briefed them on the on drivers licensing practices and the administrative procedures in place.

Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Drivers’ Licensing, RTA’s Licensing Agency said, “The visit of Sharjah Police delegation is part of RTA’s strategy aimed at sharing expertise and knowledge with local and federal entities to enrich experience in all fields of relevance. The visit commenced at the Desert Safari Training area at Al Awir where the delegation was briefed on the assessment of trainees, required manoeuvres, guidelines, and safety procedures. They were also introduced to the pass/fail criteria, model examinee mistakes paper, testing routes, and specifications of Safari vehicles.

“The second leg of the visit was the Emirates Driving Institute at Al Qusais where the delegation watched a visual presentation demonstrating the registration procedures of driver training along with the required documents, the opening of a traffic file, issuing of safari driving permits and other issues of relevance,” explained Al Sadah.

“The gathering witnessed fruitful discussions, and all inquiries of the visiting delegation were responded to in full by the concerned RTA staff. The Sharjah Police delegation hailed the high-class standards and global practices adopted by the RTA in the licensing of drivers. They praised RTA’s pioneering and excellent role in this field, which is the backbone of the safety of road users.

