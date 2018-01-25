RTA briefs Ajman's Tourist Development on corporate governance practices

The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid: The Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) has received a delegation from the Department of Tourist Development in Ajman and briefed them on the best corporate governance practices applied. The visit forms part of RTA ’s strategy aimed at exchanging expertise and knowledge with government departments across the UAE, especially Dubai.

“The visiting delegation sought to have exposure to RTA’s governance and audit standards; which foster an environment conducive to integrity, transparency, justice and accountability. The RTA has a wealth of experience in this regard as illustrated in the multiple awards obtained, and the visit contributed to sharing the expertise of corporate governance in the interest of both parties,” said Abdullah Al Jawi, Director of Internal Audit, RTA.

The gathering started with a visual presentation about the organisational chart of the RTA as well as the organisational units overseeing governance practices. It also shed light on the responsibilities of governance audit, which included assessing internal controls of strategic activities to identify audit fields relating to governance and forming part of the annual audit plan. It involves offering counselling services to organisational units in audit and monitoring fields to ensure compliance with the applicable systems, policies and regulations. The meeting also addressed the principles of corporate governance, internal control policies, anti-fraud rules and ‘Harees’ program dedicated to the reporting of violations.