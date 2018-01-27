RTA awards 66 excellent instructors, lecturers at driving schools

The Roads and Transport Authority – Majdi Abu Zaid: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has felicitated 66 excellent performing instructors and lecturers at driving centres in Dubai. The step aimed to motivate high-performing personnel to continue their professional efforts, and nurture a positive competition in the work environment.

Arif Al Malik, Director of Drivers Training and Qualification, RTA ’s Licensing Agency said, “Honoring 66 dedicated and successful individuals comprising instructors, lecturers and examiners in driving institutes aims to recognize their efforts, raise their satisfaction & belonging, and encourage them to continue their excellent performance. “The step will also foster a positive competition between employees in developing and adopting the best business practices to improve their career profile. It serves RTA’s drive that embraces the best techniques of boosting employee performance and sense of belonging since training and lectures are a key pillar of trainees’ safety, and accordingly the safety of road & users.

