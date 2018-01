RTA Women's Committee visits world's civilizations in Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee: The Women Committee of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi where female staffs toured the chapters of the museum. They were acquainted with artefacts, discoveries and artistic works dating back to different historical eras. Exhibits relate to several civilizations including Mesopotamia, Nile Valley, Greeks, and Romans as well as Asian and African civilizations whose hallmark achievements and innovations have survived for thousands of years until today.

“Through this visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, RTA Women’s Committee aimed to boost the knowledge and cultural exposure of employees, and diversify the portfolio of activities and events that the Committee hold or engage. The visit would inspire and empower RTA ’s female staffs, enhance their productivity and raise their happiness and satisfaction rating,” said Moaza Al Marri, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication cum Chairperson of RTA Women’s Committee. “RTA’s employees have spent several hours roaming the chapters of this giant engineering showpiece and a unique architectural masterpiece. They viewed different types of rare and valuable artistic works forming an important constituent of human heritage and universal cultural legacy. We pride ourselves on having this fine museum in the capital of our beloved country and the giving land of the UAE, which is known for introducing the latest innovations in various fields, and culture is not an exception,” added Moaza.

Advertisement