RTA Women's Committee visits world's civilizations in Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Women Committee of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi where female staffs toured the chapters of the museum. They were acquainted with artefacts, discoveries and artistic works dating back to different historical eras. Exhibits relate to several civilizations including Mesopotamia, Nile Valley, Greeks, and Romans as well as Asian and African civilizations whose hallmark achievements and innovations have survived for thousands of years until today.

“RTA’s employees have spent several hours roaming the chapters of this giant engineering showpiece and a unique architectural masterpiece. They viewed different types of rare and valuable artistic works forming an important constituent of human heritage and universal cultural legacy. We pride ourselves on having this fine museum in the capital of our beloved country and the giving land of the UAE, which is known for introducing the latest innovations in various fields, and culture is not an exception,” added Moaza.

RTA female employees that engaged in the visit were extremely excited this visit added a new and cheerful experience to them. They heeded to a detailed explanation from a female guide in the Museum about the archaeological and historical artefacts as well as a variety of architectural, engineering, cultural, inventive, artistic and scientific collections exhibited in an attractive and brilliant style all over the place. The location was flocked by a massive number of visitors and tourists from various nationalities descending on the UAE from different countries throughout the year.

The importance of visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi is underscored by its standing as the first universal museum in the Middle East and the Arab world. Thus, it brings in a cultural legacy of various global civilizations, which in turn enhances the cultural communication and knowledge transfer between generations. It reflects the diverse cultures for ages as reflected in rare artefacts and artistic works, be it paintings, sculptures, fabrics or manuscripts narrating the history of civilisations, and forming a link between our past and our present.

