RTA Customers Council mulls improvement of Limousine Sector

The Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has discussed the means of improving services delivered to limousine transport sector in a gathering held recently in RTA , in the presence of several representatives of companies operating in this sector.

Al Mulla stressed the importance of ensuring excellence towards bringing happiness to all clients of the RTA , including dealers in limousine sector. The Sector, says Al Mulla, is one of the vital service and tourism sectors in the Emirate of Dubai and plays an important role in boosting the profile of Dubai as a premier tourist and business destination worldwide.

The Council also attended to a host of ideas and suggestions including simplifying procedures and slashing the time taken to train and qualify drivers of limousines in Dubai based on the consensus of all companies operating in the field. Suggestions also included launching regular inspection campaigns of the limousine sector, and intensifying the monitoring of companies practising the transportation of passengers illegally, which negatively affects the business of companies registered with the RTA as well as the public transport market in Dubai.

The Council stressed the importance of tightening the monitoring of the mobility market in tourist areas, hotels, markets and commercial centers, and the users of limousines in view of the mushrooming unlicensed passenger transport practice. It suggested providing a toll-free number for limo companies to report any cases of illegal transport cases, and submit proposals, complaints and suggestions with the aim of improving the direct communication with officials. It also discussed carrying out a study to assess the feasibility of allowing registered companies signed up to the vehicles tracking system (RMS) to enter the system. It will enable reviewing the daily operational condition, tracking & monitoring drivers and enabling them to review the new legislation, policies and circulars. It also offers a platform for expressing views and making suggestions for improving the limo sector in a bid to realize RTA’s Strategic Goal (People Happiness).

