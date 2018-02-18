RED House announces the Launch of Riyadh Outlet Village The first outlet & entertainment village in Saudi Arabia

Al Riyadh- RED House (Real Estate Development House), the leading real estate developer of the MENA region behind innovative mega projects in Algeria, Cyprus, Lebanon, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, announced today the launching of the first and largest outlet complex in Saudi Arabia “Riyadh Outlet Village”. In this context, Mr. Mazen Al-Beaini, RED House Chairman, stated that RED House is continuing to provide innovative and exclusive projects in Saudi Arabia for its firm belief in the extensive potentials and prospects of the Saudi market especially after the vital upturn in all sectors due to major economical reforms achieved in recent years under the rule of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr. Al-Beaini declared that "Riyadh Outlet Village” covering an area of approximately one hundred sixty thousand square meters and located on King Fahd Road North of Riyadh, is perceived as a themed multi-purpose shopping, recreational and cultural destination designated for all family members where they can enjoy recreational, entertainment, dining and cultural activities in addition to a high-standard shopping experience with prime brands of apparel, home appliances, furniture, sporting goods and many others. "Riyadh Outlet Village” will also comprise a cultural traditional Saudi souk and Market place as a modern reinterpretation of a traditional Arabian town where Saudi designers and skilled artisans would display their products and the perfect spot to discover more about traditional Arabic culture. Mr. Al-Beaini also disclosed that it has been agreed with one of the largest Saudi financial companies authorized by the Capital Market Authority to establish a closed investment fund worth 250 million riyals to finance the project and will be announced soon.

Advertisement