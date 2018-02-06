RAM: Indonesia's Green Bond-Sukuk market has great potential

`“Indonesia is in a sweet spot for the growth in infrastructure to be supported by green bonds-sukuk” Dinagaran Chandra, Co-Head Sustainability Services of RAM Consultancy, said at a panel session featuring leading international and regional second opinion providers and verifiers during the Technical Workshop on Green Bond in Indonesia. The event was held on 16 January 2018 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Jakarta, and was organised by World Bank, OJK, Ministry of Finance (Indonesia) and Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). RAM observes that Indonesia has the building blocks to create a vibrant and strong green bond-sukuk market. Green bonds are typically used to finance projects with positive environmental or climate friendly outcomes. In December 2017, Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) launched a framework and guideline that details out the process requirements and procedures for green bond issuance in Indonesia.

According to the Green Finance Opportunities in ASEAN report published by DBS Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme Inquiry in November 2017, demand for additional ASEAN green investments opportunities are envisaged to come up to an estimated USD3 trillion between 2016 and 2030. This opportunity represents a new ASEAN green investment market that is 37 times the size of the global green bond market in 2016. This investment is spread across four sectors: infrastructure (US$1,800 billion), renewable energy (US$400 billion), energy efficiency (US$400 billion) and food, agriculture and land use (US$400 billion). This report also highlights that 36% of ASEAN’s infrastructure investment opportunities are in Indonesia. Independent assessments or also known as second opinion reviews have become a mainstream practice in the global green bond market and a core expectation when issuing a green bond or sukuk. The external review process evaluates the alignment of issuer’s green bond framework against local and international guidelines for green bonds. Second opinions for green bond-sukuk provide the transparency required to support the integrity and the development of the green bond-sukuk market.

