RAM: Indonesia's Green Bond-Sukuk market has great potential
`“Indonesia is in a sweet spot for the growth in infrastructure to be supported by green bonds-sukuk” Dinagaran Chandra, Co-Head Sustainability Services of RAM Consultancy, said at a panel session featuring leading international and regional second opinion providers and verifiers during the Technical Workshop on Green Bond in Indonesia. The event was held on 16 January 2018 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Jakarta, and was organised by World Bank, OJK, Ministry of Finance (Indonesia) and Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).
RAM observes that Indonesia has the building blocks to create a vibrant and strong green bond-sukuk market. Green bonds are typically used to finance projects with positive environmental or climate friendly outcomes. In December 2017, Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) launched a framework and guideline that details out the process requirements and procedures for green bond issuance in Indonesia.
Independent assessments or also known as second opinion reviews have become a mainstream practice in the global green bond market and a core expectation when issuing a green bond or sukuk. The external review process evaluates the alignment of issuer’s green bond framework against local and international guidelines for green bonds. Second opinions for green bond-sukuk provide the transparency required to support the integrity and the development of the green bond-sukuk market.
OJK’s new green bond guideline is an important driver of Indonesia’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap. The guideline covers green projects in renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, energy-efficiency, sustainable water management, low-carbon transport and others.
Media contact
Padthma Subbiah
(603) 7628 1162
padthma@ram.com.my
© Press Release 2018