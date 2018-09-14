RAK Properties reveals two exciting new projects on Hayat Island

The residential element of Hayat Island, Marbella Villas, offers the ultimate in combined luxury and leisure lifestyle. Comprising a select 205 beachfront villas and townhouses, this is where your dreams become true. With unrestricted views over open water and your own private access direct onto the private beach, this is seaside living at its finest. Designed by renowned architechts Dar Al Omran, Marbella Villas at Hayat Island comprises of a select number of 2 and 3 bedroom town houses, 4 and 5 bedroom villas and one prime 8 bedroom VIP villa. All townhouses and villas are generously provided with covered and open parkging spaces, and all feature a contemporary interpretation of the traditional arabian courtyard. In addition, residents will enjoy access to a Leisure Residents Clubhouse at the centre of the development, with two outdoor pools, 2 gyms, a multi-purpose hall and café, landscaped areas with seating and a play area for children.

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Properties , one of the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies, introduced its newly appointed CEO Mr Samuel Dean Sidiqi for an update on progress at its innovative and luxurious leisure development on Hayat Island, this came during a press conference held Thursday evening at Dubai Four Seasons Hotel and Resort.

The Marbella Villas adjoin the Public Realm area designed by RMJM to create a unique outdoor entertainment experience on Hayat Island at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) that will create a destination to both visit to enjoy and to live in and expolore your ultimate lifestyle.

RAK Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Samuel Dean Sidiqi, said, “RAK is one of UAE’s fastest emerging tourism destination, and this combnined with the launch of Intercontinental and Anantara hotels will be an important addition to RAK’s offerings for international and domestic tourists and residents alike. We are delighted with the progress in this project made to date, and I am confident that we will soon have a great deal more to show you as well.”

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority reports promising year on year increases with the latest figures showing a 14% increase in the number of international visitors to Ras Al Khaimah in the first half of 2018. The Authority says that the Emirate is likely to have received more than 1 million visitors by the end of 2018, with an aim of 3 million visitors annually by 2025.

Sidiqi adding, “We are confident on this exclusive release of Marbella Villas, They are a key element of the overall design and will play a central role in attracting the right mix of investors and tenants to the island.”

Hayat Island will be a fully-integrated mixed-use development spread over 6 million square feet. Hayat Island is one of the two islands that comprise Mina Al Arab, an established waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah with homes set amidst lush landscaping, protected wetlands and pristine beaches.

