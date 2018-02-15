RAK Properties records 10% growth in net profit in 2017

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Properties PJSC (ADX: RAKPROP) on Thursday announced its financial results for the full fiscal year of 2017 following its Board of Directors’ meeting which was chaired by H.E. Mohammad Hasan Omran, Chairman of RAK Properties. RAK Properties, one of the leading property developers in the UAE, declared a double-digit growth in its net profit for the year ending December 31, 2017. The real estate company said its net profit increased by 10 per cent to AED 192 million in 2017 compared to AED 175 million declared for 2016. It reflects earnings per share increased to AED 0.10 compared to AED 0.09 reported in 2016.

The real estate developer declared its revenues for 2017 at AED 313 million. Its net operating profit increased by 14% to AED 204 million for the period ended 31st December 2017 compared to AED 179 million reported for 2016. RAK Properties’ balance sheet reflects robust performance, and sound financial position resulting in total assets jumped by 3.5% to AED 5.2 billion at the end of 2017. RAK Properties Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Al Qadi said, “The company’s strategic growth initiatives highlight its commitment to long-term value creation for the shareholders. The double-digit growth in our net profit for 2017 reflects the success of our focus on delivering high-quality lifestyle properties.”

