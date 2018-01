RAKEZ clients to avail cost-effective health insurance through Sehteq

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has recently teamed up with Sehteq, a new and unique online health portal, to provide its clients and their families cost-effective health insurance plans for as low as AED 550 per year. Introduced by RAK Incubator and Accelerator, Sehteq is an innovative healthcare platform that combines “Insurtech” and “Healthtech”, the latest technologies in the insurance and health industries. It offers optional medical coverage at competitive rates as well as 24/7 online support which allows RAKEZ clients to easily avail medical services that suit their needs.

“We want to go the extra mile for our clients by thinking of out-of-the-box ways on how we can facilitate the growth of their business. Hence, we came up with offering them with a range of cost-effective and unique health insurance schemes through Sehteq, helping ensure that they maintain a healthy and productive workforce,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, RAK Free Trade Zone and RAK Investment Authority . “What makes me proud about our partnership with Sehteq is that apart from being a homegrown brand; it also shares our commitment of offering economical and customised solutions to our clients, where they can avail health insurance plans and services according to their specific needs and budgets.” Sehteq has set up a kiosk at the investment hub’s Business Zone in Business Centre 2 where policy representatives are ready to provide a fast and seamless insurance application process.

Advertisement