RAKEZ clients to avail cost-effective health insurance through Sehteq

Introduced by RAK Incubator and Accelerator, Sehteq is an innovative healthcare platform that combines “Insurtech” and “Healthtech”, the latest technologies in the insurance and health industries. It offers optional medical coverage at competitive rates as well as 24/7 online support which allows RAKEZ clients to easily avail medical services that suit their needs.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has recently teamed up with Sehteq, a new and unique online health portal, to provide its clients and their families cost-effective health insurance plans for as low as AED 550 per year.

Sehteq has set up a kiosk at the investment hub’s Business Zone in Business Centre 2 where policy representatives are ready to provide a fast and seamless insurance application process.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is an authority established by the government of Ras Al Khaimah to oversee, regulate and consolidate the services, facilities and zones of Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone (RAK FTZ) and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), and serves their respective clients. Established in 2017, RAKEZ builds on 17 years of consistent value generation by RAK FTZ and RAKIA.

RAKEZ offers its clients easy access to local markets of the UAE, in addition to growing markets of the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and South and Central Asia.

The authority offers free zone and non-free zone licences through RAK FTZ and RAKIA for companies operating in diverse industry sectors including, manufacturing, consulting, trading, logistics, academic, media and many more.

RAKEZ currently hosts over 13,000 companies from entrepreneurs and startups to SMEs and manufacturers covering over 50 industries from over 100 countries. Through its five specialised zones including RAKEZ Business Zone, Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Al Hulaila Industrial Zone and RAKEZ Academic Zone, it offers a wide range of customisable and cost-effective solutions for existing clients and potential investors. All clients have access to three local offices in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and international offices in India, Turkey and Germany.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ, aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

