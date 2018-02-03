Quote of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA on the occasion of 21st National Environment Day

Dubai, UAE - National Environment Day in the UAE has been a milestone in environmental action and raising awareness about environmental and wildlife issues in the UAE for the past 21 years. The annual event, which falls on 4 February, is celebrated under the patronage of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and under the keen support of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. This reflects the high priority that the UAE’s wise leadership gives to protecting the environment to achieve comprehensive sustainable development with its environmental, social and economic dimensions.

This year, National Environment Day is being held under the theme ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption,’ to highlight the contribution of sustainable practices and conservation to sustainability, given the high levels of energy, water, carbon, food, waste, and resource consumption. The irrational use of natural resources is one of the main causes of environmental degradation in the world, in addition to the emergence of many environmental problems, such as global warming which is one of the main reasons of climate change. This day reflects the efforts being exerted by UAE government to shape a sustainable future, raise awareness amongst society members, and encourage environmentally-friendly practices, while reducing the irrational use of natural resources.