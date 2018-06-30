Queen Alia International Airport Welcomes over 3 Million Passengers in First Five Months of Year
Amman – During the first five months of 2018, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,148,326 passengers, marking a significant increase of 5.6% in year-to-date passenger (PAX) numbers as compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by Airport International Group. QAIA also witnessed 29,174 aircraft movements (ACM), in addition to handling 43,708 tons of cargo from the beginning of the year until the end of May, noting a minor 0.7% decrease and 7.4% rise, respectively.
During May, the Airport registered a total of 606,868 passengers, reflecting a slight drop of 2.1% from the same month in 2017. Moreover, ACM stood at 6,236 with a 0.5% decrease, while cargo reached 9,483 tons, amounting to a 3.3% growth, registering a notable upturn from the previous May.
-Ends-
Airport International Group is a Jordanian company that harnesses the airport management and construction expertise of regional and international partners in order to rehabilitate, expand and operate Jordan’s premier gateway, Queen Alia International Airport. Airport International Group was awarded its 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession in 2007 by the Jordanian Government after an open global tender overseen by the International Finance Corporation (World Bank).
