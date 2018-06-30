Queen Alia International Airport Welcomes over 3 Million Passengers in First Five Months of Year

Amman – During the first five months of 2018, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,148,326 passengers, marking a significant increase of 5.6% in year-to-date passenger (PAX) numbers as compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by Airport International Group. QAIA also witnessed 29,174 aircraft movements (ACM), in addition to handling 43,708 tons of cargo from the beginning of the year until the end of May, noting a minor 0.7% decrease and 7.4% rise, respectively. During May, the Airport registered a total of 606,868 passengers, reflecting a slight drop of 2.1% from the same month in 2017. Moreover, ACM stood at 6,236 with a 0.5% decrease, while cargo reached 9,483 tons, amounting to a 3.3% growth, registering a notable upturn from the previous May.

Airport International Group CEO, Kjeld Binger. “We are pleased with the success of the first five months of 2018, particularly given that results have significantly improved as opposed to the same period last year. As expected during the holy month of Ramadan, passenger numbers for May experienced a minor decrease. However, we maintain an optimistic outlook regarding the upcoming months, especially with the start of school summer vacation and arrival of Jordanian expats,” saidCEO, Kjeld Binger. -Ends-

