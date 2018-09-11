Quality Beats Price: Steel Wood Industries' SDB from Middle East to the Island Country of South Asia, Sri Lanka
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Steel Wood Industries established from the Desert of Dunes in 2012 with less than a year in production is determined to enter a huge market with a high-level of wood manufacturers. SWI accepted the challenge by introducing a new “type” of wood into the market. Today marks a momentous date in Steel Wood Industries’ history with 100% MADE IN UAE SDB shipped to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka.
“Time has come to balance economy. With this, Steel Wood Industries will be the one and only company shipping wood from desert dunes, a thing that the most optimistic fortune tellers couldn’t predict. Steel Wood Industries, once again has proven to be the “Mentor of Models”. Regional companies should believe that nothing is impossible, regionally manufactured products can penetrate any market. Sri Lanka Market need of quality products that evolved from research to high-end product under the Swistainability Model.” - Mr. Ghassan Farouk Afiouni, Managing Partner of Steel Wood Industries
The beginning is always the hardest, this opportunity will be a ladder for SDB (Steel Wood Density Board) to be a game-changer product of all time. SDB is due to be present on all world’s continents very soon. Mr. Habeeb Abdulla, Sales Manager at Steel Wood Industries, closed a deal that presents the market need of quality, durability, niche and environmental products. “The necessity of high-end products is always at high demand globally,” Mr. Abdulla said, “quality beats price; our presence will be visible in most far-eastern countries soon” he added.
Green and sustainable products that will help the countries for Green Economical Movement by converting waste into innovative product like SDB, recycling helps to reduce: the demand for new resources like trees and logs. Some countries set targets and organizing programs for CO2 reduction to achieve a sustainable environment.
About Steel Wood Industries:
Steel Wood Industries is the first wood-panel manufacturing facility in the GCC and the Arabian Middle East with a sophisticated and advanced intelligent-line which utilizes sustainable renewable natural resources as a raw material from recycled wooden products in the UAE without cutting a single tree. SDB (Steel Wood Density Board) is the main product – a new wood type & not a brand – being 100% recycled from waste wood, eco-friendly, 100% SWIstainable, 100% made in UAE. For more information, see www.steelwoodindustries.com
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts:
Steel Wood Industries FZCO
Aliza Clemente, +97148807576
a.clemente@steelwoodindustries.com
SWI: http://www.steelwoodindustries.com© Press Release 2018
