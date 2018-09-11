Quality Beats Price: Steel Wood Industries' SDB from Middle East to the Island Country of South Asia, Sri Lanka

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Steel Wood Industries established from the Desert of Dunes in 2012 with less than a year in production is determined to enter a huge market with a high-level of wood manufacturers. SWI accepted the challenge by introducing a new “type” of wood into the market. Today marks a momentous date in Steel Wood Industries’ history with 100% MADE IN UAE SDB shipped to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka.

“Time has come to balance economy. With this, Steel Wood Industries will be the one and only company shipping wood from desert dunes, a thing that the most optimistic fortune tellers couldn’t predict. Steel Wood Industries, once again has proven to be the “Mentor of Models”. Regional companies should believe that nothing is impossible, regionally manufactured products can penetrate any market. Sri Lanka Market need of quality products that evolved from research to high-end product under the Swistainability Model.” - Mr. Ghassan Farouk Afiouni, Managing Partner of Steel Wood Industries