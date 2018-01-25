Qualcomm and Leading Chinese Manufacturers Announce "5G Pioneer" Initiative

DUBAI, UAE:—— Today, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) held the 2018 Qualcomm China Tech Day in Beijing. At the event, Qualcomm Technologies and leading Chinese manufacturers expressed interest in working together in an initiative to support China’s smartphone industry for the global opportunities that will be made available by 5G and introduce 5G New Radio ( NR ) standard-compliant commercial devices expected as early as 2019, announced as the “5G Pioneer” Initiative. Representatives from Lenovo Group Ltd., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd., vivo Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation and Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd. joined Qualcomm Incorporated president Cristiano Amon on stage to give support to working together on this initiative. These companies aim to accelerate the availability of commercial 5G premium tier devices expected in 2019.

Through the “5G Pioneer” Initiative, in addition to deep expertise and leadership in semiconductor solutions, Qualcomm Technologies anticipates being able to provide Chinese manufacturers with the platform they need to develop premium tier and global 5G commercial devices. Qualcomm Technologies, together with leading Chinese manufacturers, is not only exploring new mobile applications and experiences enabled by 5G, but also focusing on other transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to continue to drive technological evolution and industry transformation worldwide.

Chinese mobile users are showing unprecedented interest in 5G. In fact, the recent 5G Consumer Survey conducted by Qualcomm Technologies shows that 60% of Chinese consumers are likely to purchase 5G smartphones when available. According to Counterpoint Research, in 2017, seven of the top ten global 3G/4G smartphone manufacturers were from China. There has been great momentum in innovation and development within the Chinese mobile industry, and the onset of 5G is set to further change the global mobile landscape.

“5G will bring massive new opportunities to the mobile industry, and we are excited to work with these manufacturers on this 5G Pioneer Initiative,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated . “Qualcomm Technologies has close relationships within China’s mobile and semiconductor ecosystem, and we’ll continue to work with this ecosystem to drive innovation as we move from the 3G/4G era to the 5G era.”

“Lenovo started 5G technology research as well as productization since the global communications industry began the 5G standard-setting process, and we have been working closely with Qualcomm Technologies in both aspects,” said Yuanqing Yang, chairman and chief executive officer, Lenovo. “We hope to make our personal life and work smarter, and enable intelligent transformation across multiple industries through our concerted efforts.”

“OPPO is committed to bringing superior camera smartphones to young people, and focus on technological innovation in mobile photo capturing,” said Andy Wu, vice president, OPPO. “Working on 5G Pioneer Initiative will help us to better innovate 5G mobile technologies, further expanding OPPO business worldwide on the existing basis and allowing more young people to have access to purchase OPPO smartphones.”

“In the coming 5G era, we are pleased to maintain a close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies and continue to introduce high-quality smartphones, while expanding our overseas business network,” said Wei Shen, chief executive officer, vivo. “vivo has embarked on studying 5G and potential new technologies of the next generation of smartphones since two years ago, and planned to conduct 5G pre-commercial device research and experiments in pace with 5G development, in an attempt to commercialize 5G smartphones as early as 2019.”

“We are pleased to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies as Xiaomi has introduced generations of many smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms,” said Bin Lin, co-founder and president, Xiaomi. “For more broader opportunities that 5G will bring to Xiaomi, we will keep exploring and innovating on future technologies, insist on building high-quality smartphones for users worldwide, and deliver Xiaomi’s products to users in a broader range of regions.”

“We are excited and are honored to be a part of the 5G Pioneer Initiative,” said Lixin Cheng, chief executive officer, ZTE Mobile Devices. “ZTE established itself as a market leader in 5G research and development with the announcement at MWC 2017 of the world's first gigabit smartphone with download speeds up to 1 Gbps, and we are committed to being a leading supplier of 5G commercial devices and solutions, with plans to launch in 2019. We will continue to strengthen our position in the global market through high-end smartphone manufacturing and branding.”

“As China’s leading ecosystem platform for mobile device and smart hardware industries, Wingtech provides services for a host of world-leading mobile device customers,” said Xuezheng Zhang, chairman, Wingtech. “We are pleased to participate in the introduction of the 5G Pioneer Initiative to deepen our ongoing cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies, and help Chinese handset manufacturers to build more high-end smartphones and deliver 5G mobile devices to the global market as early as possible in the future. Wingtech will also build 5G Always Connected PCs in addition to 5G Premium Tier Smartphones, as 5G will make Always Connected PC the global standard.”

The event brought mobile technology leaders from across China to discuss the latest developments and future of the mobile industry. Guest speakers at the event included Steve Mollenkopf, chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated; Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated; Frank Meng, chairman, Qualcomm China; Mr. Zixue Zhou, Chairman of the Board, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation; Zhengmao Li, executive vice president, China Mobile Communications Corporation; Yuanqing Yang, Chairman & CEO, Lenovo; Aymar de Lencquesaing, EVP Lenovo, Chairman and President Motorola; Christian Eigen, Leader World Wide Strategic Alliances, Lenovo; Tony Chen, CEO of OPPO; Andy Wu, vice president, OPPO; Wei Shen, CEO of vivo; Jesse Shi, senior vice president, vivo; Bin Lin, Co-founder & President, Xiaomi; KS Yan, MiPhone, vice president, Xiaomi; Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices; Xuezheng Zhang, Chairman, Wingtech.

