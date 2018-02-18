Qimam Fellowship for High-Potential Leaders launches in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Qimam Fellowship Program was launched today in Saudi Arabia. Qimam aims to identify, develop, and empower the most promising and distinguished university students in Saudi Arabia to achieve their full potential. The program, which aims to attract top talent from the Kingdom, has been created based on the belief that Saudi Arabia is rich with extraordinary talent, and that developing such talent is one of the best investments for a brighter future.
The program will provide its fellows with one-on-one mentorship from senior public and private sector leaders, leadership training by professionals from renowned companies, visits to the Saudi Arabian offices of leading national and international companies, membership in the Qimam Alumni Network, an award for their distinctiveness upon completion of the program during a high-profile ceremony, and will share profiles of fellows with leading HR leaders in KSA to facilitate their career opportunities.
Dr. Annas Abedin, founding CEO of Qimam, stated, “thanks to the contributions of our partners, we will be able to offer high-potential university students in and from Saudi Arabia a unique development experience that will hopefully help them get closer towards achieving their professional dreams and aspirations.”
Fellows will be selected into the program based on their academic achievements, their level of initiative-taking beyond the academic realm, and their exhibited degree of social responsibility and service to the community.
The fellowship will be open for applications starting 18 February 2018, and will remain open until 24 March 2018. The application form and more details about the Qimam Fellowship can be found on www.qimam.com.
About Qimam:
Qimam is a fellowship program supported by a coalition of leading national and international companies that aims to identify, develop, and empower the most promising and distinguished university students in and from Saudi Arabia to achieve their full potential.
Qimam is founded and led by Dr. Annas Abedin, a management consultant and co-founder and former managing director of Rocket Internet in the Middle East. Learn more about Qimam at www.qimam.com, like us on Facebook at fb.com/QimamFellowship and follow us on Twitter @QimamFellowship.
For media enquiries, reach out to media@qimam.com.