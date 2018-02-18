Qimam Fellowship for High-Potential Leaders launches in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Qimam Fellowship Program was launched today in Saudi Arabia. Qimam aims to identify, develop, and empower the most promising and distinguished university students in Saudi Arabia to achieve their full potential. The program, which aims to attract top talent from the Kingdom, has been created based on the belief that Saudi Arabia is rich with extraordinary talent, and that developing such talent is one of the best investments for a brighter future. The program will provide its fellows with one-on-one mentorship from senior public and private sector leaders, leadership training by professionals from renowned companies, visits to the Saudi Arabian offices of leading national and international companies, membership in the Qimam Alumni Network, an award for their distinctiveness upon completion of the program during a high-profile ceremony, and will share profiles of fellows with leading HR leaders in KSA to facilitate their career opportunities.

The Qimam Fellowship Program would not have been possible without the generous contributions of its partner companies, Al-Khaleejiah Advertising & Public Relations Company, AlTayyar Travel Group Holding, Careem, Cisco, Community Jameel, General Electric, Saudi Arabian Mining Company “Ma’aden", McKinsey & Company, Oqal, Pearson, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Rocket Internet, Aberkyn, and SMAAT, as well as a large number of executives from the public and private sectors. Dr. Annas Abedin, founding CEO of Qimam, stated, “thanks to the contributions of our partners, we will be able to offer high-potential university students in and from Saudi Arabia a unique development experience that will hopefully help them get closer towards achieving their professional dreams and aspirations.”

