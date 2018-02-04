Qatar's ASTAD aligns with PDO for strategic partnership

Doha, Qatar: On Thursday 1 February, ASTAD signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PDO in Oman to identify mutual business opportunities which led to a strategic partnership that encourages further collaboration between both firms.

ASTAD and Oman-based PDO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote bilateral cooperation on building and infrastructure projects in Oman.

Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of ASTAD led the discussions, and following the meeting stated: “The establishment of ASTAD’s office in Oman coupled with this strategic partnership with PDO reinforces our aim to support the nation’s building and infrastructure developments. We plan to work in partnership with PDO utilizing the experience, knowledge, and excellence that we have built in Qatar over the years. As a brotherly nation, Oman is a key pillar to our international expansion and it is central for us at ASTAD to work collaboratively to deliver world-class projects with a focus on excellence.”

ASTAD, Qatar’s leading project management consultancy launched their international operations and the firm is prepared to support the developments underway in Oman in line with the Oman Vision 2020.

Advertisement

PDO Managing Director, Raoul Restucci said: "The collaboration with ASTAD represents a strategic partnership which could see PDO expanding its role in project management in Oman. Both parties already have great expertise and experience in executing a wide range of engineering and construction projects and we want to investigate if we can pool our resources and bring about greater efficiency and speed of delivery.

He added, "As PDO evolves beyond oil and gas into a fully-fledged energy company with a greater focus on renewable energy sources, you will see us leveraging our know-how and innovative spirit in new directions".

ASTAD International General Manager, Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Mulla stated: “We look forward to furthering our strategic partnerships internationally with PDO. We will be working together and using a comprehensive approach to provide our expertise and support in the area of project management, always focussed on excellent outcomes for our clients and partners.”

This strategic partnership is a reflection of the continued efforts ASTAD is making towards enhancing business relations between the two brotherly nations.

ASTAD has managed and delivered some of the most complex building and infrastructure projects in various sectors of the construction industry. With more than 800 employees, ASTAD has worked on over 250 projects covering Education, Healthcare, Sports, Commercial, Residential and Transport, bringing together all the necessary components required to build a booming nation with a bright future to look forward to.

PDO (Petroleum Development Oman) is the leading exploration and production company in the Sultanate of Oman. They deliver the majority of the country's crude oil production and natural gas supply, but above all with a focus on delivering excellence, growth and sustainable value creation within and well beyond the industry.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018